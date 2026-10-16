Zelensky thanks EU's 'real leaders' for their continued support as bloc confirms new sanctions package on the way

BRUSSELS, Belgium — President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived for the second day of an EU leaders' summit on Oct. 16, ready to discuss support for Ukraine's energy grid, 2027 budget, and EU membership bid.

Zelensky's visit comes as the U.S. government pivots in a decidedly pro-Russian direction, leading Kyiv and Brussels to condemn Washington's betrayal of Ukraine and emphasize their close ties.

"Our message to President Zelensky is very simple. The support of the EU to Ukraine remains as strong as ever. This is no time to withdraw support... no time to relieve Russia sanctions. It is time to increase our support, increase our pressure," European Council President Antonio Costa said.

"I cannot count the many times you were here, and it shows the closeness that we have," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added.

"I'm so thankful that we have such huge support from EU leaders, real leaders," Zelensky said ahead of the EU leaders meeting, accompanied by Costa and von der Leyen.

"I am thankful the EU stands with us," Zelensky said.

"We supported Trump's energy ceasefire, but we see Russia did not respect it, and so we have to increase the pressure," von der Leyen told journalists, before announcing that the EU is working on a new 22nd package of sanctions against Russia.

"Dear Volodymyr, you can count on us not only to support you in war but most importantly for your future as a member of the EU," Costa said.

Costa and von der Leyen both congratulated Zelensky and Ukraine's parliament for passing key reforms that allowed Kyiv's EU membership bid to proceed earlier in the week.

"The goal is toward the end of the year to open the final two clusters," von der Leyen said, in reference to the to-do lists of reforms Ukraine is partway through unlocking.

Zelensky then headed to a meeting with Costa and von der Leyen, after which they are expected to announce a new dedicated EU task force to help Ukraine advance the rule of law, which is essential for the country to unlock EU support funds and become a member of the bloc.