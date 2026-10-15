Integrating Ukraine into EU a powerful response to Russia's attacks, says Irish PM

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin doubled down on his country's push to move forward Ukraine's EU accession bid as much as possible by the end of the year, in comments made at the Oct. 15 EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

Ireland is chairing the EU's Council Presidency until the end of 2026, meaning it is responsible for the bloc's agenda during that period. One of Dublin's oft-stated priorities is to unblock and make serious progress on EU enlargement.

"Now is the time to be ambitious over the next months to open all clusters in respect of Ukraine and Moldova," Martin said, referring to the six to-do lists of reforms that Kyiv is partway through unlocking.

"The people of Ukraine need that as a very strong signal given the extraordinary pressure they are under from Russian attacks on civilians and civil infrastructure," Martin said, reiterating that he aims to have all six clusters open by the end of the year.

Russia has upped its attacks across Ukraine with extensive use of ballistic missiles and jet-powered Shahed drones against civilian targets.

The draft conclusions for the EU leaders' summit refer to these developments, but lack new concrete measures to help Ukraine fend off Russian attacks.

What Russia is doing is "appalling and... horrific, and it illustrates that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not interested in peace. That's why we must manifest our support for Ukraine in the practical ways that we can," Martin said.

For him, advancing Ukraine's EU membership bid is one of those things.

Ukraine unlocked a third and fourth of the six enlargement clusters on Oct. 13, leaving two still to go.

Despite Hungary and Bulgaria attacking ambitious words on enlargement in the draft conclusions for the ongoing leaders' meeting, it seems there are no public objections to Ukraine being able to open the remaining two.

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda said he "does not see any big obstacles to opening the remaining two clusters" and echoed Martin's message that "Ukraine has to receive some positive signals."

"One of the strongest signals is the chance and the light at the end of the tunnel regarding the integration of Ukraine into the EU," Nauseda added.