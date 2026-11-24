Around 100 civilians remain trapped on the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv Oblast, facing severe shortages of food and medicine as winter approaches, Ukrainian military officials reported on Nov. 24.

Most of those remaining in the villages of Pokrovske, Vasylivka, and Heroiske are elderly residents who have been unable to evacuate due to extensive Russian minefields and restrictions imposed by occupying forces.

Colonel Denys Nosikov, commander of Ukraine's Odesa Operational Tactical Group, said the military was examining options for delivering food and medicine to the occupied peninsula, according to ArmyInform.

Residents who managed to escape described worsening conditions, with basic food supplies exhausted and access to medical care virtually nonexistent.

"There is no bread, no sugar, no flour. If they don't evacuate them from there, it's a nightmare," an elderly woman who fled the area told ArmyInform.

Another resident said people suffering from chronic illnesses, particularly high blood pressure, lacked even basic medication and equipment to monitor their conditions.

"There's nobody to provide even the most basic medical assistance," she said. "It's literally a matter of life and death."

Evacuation routes are severely restricted by the peninsula's geography and extensive Russian mining, with residents describing the land route to the mainland as a "road of death."

According to ArmyInform, Russian troops have also obstructed evacuation attempts and used the remaining civilians as human shields.

The Kinburn Spit, a narrow stretch of land at the mouth of the Dnipro-Buh estuary, has remained under Russian occupation since 2022.

On Nov. 23, Ukrainian Olympic fencing champion Olga Kharlan appealed to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump to help secure the evacuation of civilians from the Kinburn Spit and other Russian-occupied territories.

Kharlan called for international intervention to address the humanitarian crisis and help residents who remain unable to leave.

The appeal follows a humanitarian operation in the occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast, where nearly 800 civilians were evacuated between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1 following a temporary ceasefire negotiated between Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine has since proposed extending similar humanitarian arrangements to 10 other settlements facing critical conditions under Russian occupation.

Across Russian-occupied Ukraine, the UN has documented widespread abuses against civilians, including arbitrary detention, torture, enforced disappearances, and forced passportization, with access to healthcare and social benefits restricted for those refusing Russian citizenship.