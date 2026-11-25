Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian attack killed a man and damaged commercial buildings in Kyiv Oblast's Bila Tserkva district overnight on Nov. 25, Governor Tymur Tkachenko reported.

The attack follows a series of deadly Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast in recent days, including an attack on a supermarket during working hours.

The victim was born in 1974, Tkachenko said on Telegram, expressing condolences to the man's family and friends.

The attack sparked a fire in a parking lot, which emergency crews have since extinguished. Two trucks and a commercial establishment were damaged.

Emergency services continue to work at the scene, Tkachenko said.

Local Telegram channel Kyiv Holovne reported damage to facilities belonging to Ukrainian home improvement retailer Epicentr and postal and logistics company Nova Poshta, as well as other civilian businesses.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reported damage to the businesses.

Bila Tserkva is located approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Kyiv.

On Nov. 22, a Russian drone strike on a supermarket in Kyiv Oblast killed at least three people and injured 15 others, including three children.

Russian attacks late on Nov. 24 killed two people, including a teenager, and injured one other person in Odesa Oblast, while a separate attack on Kyiv injured two people.