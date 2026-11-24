Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian attack on Odesa Oblast killed two people, including a teenager, and injured one other person, while another strike on a Kyiv residential building courtyard injured two people in Ukraine's capital late on Nov. 24.

In Kyiv, a drone struck outside of a 16-story building, where fires broke out on the first and second floors, the State Emergency Service (DSNS) reported.

The fire was extinguished afterwards.

The building's exterior facade was also damaged up to the seventh floor, and windows were shattered in neighboring buildings.

A first responder at the scene of a Russian attack against Odesa Oblast late on Nov. 24, 2026. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Meanwhile, in Odesa Oblast, one person was killed and another injured in the Odesa district, while a child was killed in the Podilskyi district, according to DSNS.

The people killed in Russia's attack were born in 1985 and 2009.

Five cars, a parking garage, and a factory were damaged as a result of the attack on Odesa Oblast, which required 60 emergency workers to deal with the consequences.

Fires broke out and were later extinguished.

Russia regularly targets Ukraine's cities and civilian infrastructure in deadly strikes, including a massive attack overnight on Nov. 17 that damaged Kyiv's key bridges.

Kyiv's Northern and Southern bridges over the Dnipro River were struck by Russian missiles in an attack that killed two people.

On Nov. 22, Russia targeted a busy Kyiv Oblast supermarket with a drone strike, killing at least three people and injuring 15 others, local authorities reported.