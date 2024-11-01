Skip to content
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, North Korea, North Korean missiles, Ballistic missile, Russia
World 'merely watching' as North Korea threat grows, Zelensky warns

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 2, 2024 12:34 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: President Volodymyr Zelensky during a news conference at a European Council leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 17, 2024 (Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The international community is "merely watching" as the threat of North Korean military aggression grows, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a social media post on Nov. 1.

Zelensky said that if Ukraine had permission to use Western long-range weapons on Russian territory, it could preemptively target "every camp" in Russia where North Korean troops are gathering.

The president's warning follows reports that 8,000 North Korean troops are amassed in Kursk Oblast and preparing to enter combat alongside Russian forces in the coming days.

"North Korea has tested a new ballistic missile just yesterday, achieving record time and sufficient altitude," Zelensky said on X.

"Yet the world is just watching, observing as this threat grows."

Pyongyang's cooperation with Moscow has enabled improvements in North Korean military technology that are "already evident," he said. With North Korean troops joining Russia on the battlefield, Pyongyang will also have the opportunity to learn the tactics of "modern warfare."  

Russia helping North Korea with sanctions evasion, nuclear technology in return for soldiers, arms, Budanov says
Russia’s support in nuclear capabilities includes providing technologies for smaller tactical nuclear weapons and submarine missile-launch systems, military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov claimed.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

"The first thousands of North Korean soldiers are already near Ukraine's borders, and Ukrainians will be forced to defend themselves against them," Zelensky said.

Ukraine is able to see "every site on Russian territory where these North Korean soldiers are accumulating—every camp," Zelensky said. With permission to launch Western long-range weapons at these targets, Ukraine could potentially prevent the deployment of North Korean troops on the front lines.

"Instead of providing the crucial long-range capabilities, however, America is watching, Britain is watching, and Germany is watching."

Zelensky also called on China to exert its influence over Russia and North Korea, urging Beijing to prove its commitment to ending the war.

While there have been growing reports that the U.K. may amend its position on Ukraine's of its Storm Shadow missiles for long-range strikes, the U.S. and Germany continue to insist  that such a move would lead to unnecessary escalation with Russia.

‘A war of two countries against one’ — Zelensky urges Western allies to take decisive action on North Korean troop involvement
In a lengthy post on social media on Oct. 31, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western allies to develop “concrete solutions” to provide additional supports for Ukraine as North Korean troops prepare to engage Ukrainian forces on the battlefield. North Korean soldiers were deployed to Kursk Oblas…
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Editors' Picks

