Debris from Russian drones found in Romanian border town, defense ministry confirms

by Dmytro Basmat January 18, 2025 12:55 AM 2 min read
A drone operator of Brigade 28th of Ukrainian Army watches a drone landing as he scouts for enemy positions in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, Oct. 3, 2023. (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Romania's Defense Ministry confirmed on Jan. 17 that it had found Russian drone fragments in two communities situated on the Romania-Ukraine border.

The two attack drones, located in the communities of Chatalchioi and Kiliya Veche in Tulcea County, were found following a Russian overnight drone attack on Ukraine. Residents in the Romanian border communities received air raid alerts amid the attack.

Ukraine's Air Force reported it had downed 33 out of the 50 drones launched by Russia overnight on Jan. 16 - 17. Another nine were "lost," and one more drone flew in the direction of Romania, according to the statement.

Romania's Defense Ministry said that the Russian drones did not cause any casualties or damage.

It was not the first time that wreckage of Russian drones have been found on Romanian territory, which is a NATO country. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube River that separates Ukraine and Romania.

In previous incidents, Romania's military scrambled F-16 fighter jets to protect the country's own airspace.

The country previously published a draft law that would allow the military to shoot down aircraft that illegally violate Romania's airspace. Despite the legislative efforts, Bucharest has yet to down Russian drones over its territory.

