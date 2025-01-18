Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, SBU, Russian Orthodox Church, Ukraine, Russia, War, Politics
Edit post

Ex-MP, leader of Russia-affiliated Ukrainian Orthodox Church charged with treason

by Kateryna Denisova January 18, 2025 3:47 PM 2 min read
Then-Lawmaker Vadym Novynskyi during Ukraine's parliament session on Dec. 8, 2016. (Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian law enforcement officers charged former lawmaker and businessman Vadym Novynskyi with high treason and incitement to religious hatred in absentia, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said.

The SBI didn't mention the suspect's name, but the description and the video made it clear that this was Novynskyi.

Novynskyi is an ex-lawmaker from the pro-Russian Opposition Bloc, which was banned in Ukraine shortly after the start of Russia's full-scale war, and sponsor of the Moscow-backed church in Ukraine.

For years, Novynskyi was listed among the richest Ukrainians, with Forbes estimating his wealth at $1.4 billion in the spring of 2023.

According to the investigation, Novynskyi has been publicly promoting Russian narratives since Moscow's invasion in 2014.

"The MP tried to form anti-government and pro-Russian sentiments in Ukrainian society, justify Russian aggression, etc.," the SBI said.

Law enforcement officials called Novynskyi a "handler" of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) in Ukraine. In December 2022, Ukraine imposed sanctions against him and other leaders of the Russia-affiliated Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The former MP followed the instructions of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, maintained close ties with him for a long time, and was hierarchically subordinate to him, the statement read.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, Novynskyi resigned from Ukraine's parliament and fled abroad. He continues "to assist Russia in conducting subversive information activities," the SBI said.

If detained and convicted, he might face up to 15 years in prison with or without confiscation of property.

Former pro-Russian lawmaker charged with treason resurfaces in China
Former Ukrainian pro-Russian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev published a two-hour propaganda interview on Jan. 17, marking his first public appearance after almost three years of Russia’s full-scale war.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:47 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight.

Ukrainian forces attacked oil depots in Russia's Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 18, according to the General Staff and a Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).
6:20 AM  (Updated: )

3 killed, 3 injured following Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv early in the morning on Jan. 18, killing three people and injuring three others, Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.
5:04 PM
Explainer

How will Russia’s war end?

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump promised to end the Ukraine-Russia war during his campaign. As inauguration approaches on Jan. 20, the Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell lays out the four scenarios that could see an end to the war in Ukraine — for better or worse.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.