Merkel highlights NATO's role in supporting Ukraine, urges transatlantic unity, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has emphasized the critical role of the United States and NATO in ensuring Ukraine's independence amid Russia's invasion.

Speaking at the North Rhine-Westphalia CDU's New Year's reception in Düsseldorf, Merkel said that the transatlantic partnership is more essential now than ever, underscoring its importance as Donald Trump prepared to take office as U.S. president.

"The attack by Russian President Vladimir Putin has shattered the principle of territorial integrity that underpinned Europe’s post-war order," Merkel said, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. She argued that only through a united NATO effort, with strong U.S. leadership, can Putin's ambitions be thwarted and Ukraine's sovereignty preserved.

Merkel described Trump as a "unique president" who focuses on defending U.S. interests but views international cooperation as a zero-sum game. Unlike multilateral approaches that seek mutual benefit, Trump operates on the belief that every negotiation produces a winner and a loser, she said.

While acknowledging that Trump’s outlook cannot be changed, Merkel urged Europe to consolidate its own interests and remain a steadfast partner to the U.S. "Europe is our life insurance," she said, highlighting the continent’s strategic value in global alliances.

Merkel also took aim at the challenges facing Germany’s current government and expressed her support for Friedrich Merz, the CDU leader, to take the chancellorship after the upcoming federal election on Feb. 23.

Germany has become Ukraine’s second-largest military donor after the U.S., though Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced criticism for his cautious stance on key issues, including his refusal to supply Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.