Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Germany, NATO-Russia, Donald Trump
Edit post

Merkel highlights NATO's role in supporting Ukraine, urges transatlantic unity, media reports

by Olena Goncharova January 19, 2025 7:55 AM 2 min read
Former Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and current Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a state banquet in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron at Schloss Bellevue palace on May 26, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has emphasized the critical role of the United States and NATO in ensuring Ukraine's independence amid Russia's invasion.

Speaking at the North Rhine-Westphalia CDU's New Year's reception in Düsseldorf, Merkel said that the transatlantic partnership is more essential now than ever, underscoring its importance as Donald Trump prepared to take office as U.S. president.

"The attack by Russian President Vladimir Putin has shattered the principle of territorial integrity that underpinned Europe’s post-war order," Merkel said, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. She argued that only through a united NATO effort, with strong U.S. leadership, can Putin's ambitions be thwarted and Ukraine's sovereignty preserved.

Merkel described Trump as a "unique president" who focuses on defending U.S. interests but views international cooperation as a zero-sum game. Unlike multilateral approaches that seek mutual benefit, Trump operates on the belief that every negotiation produces a winner and a loser, she said.

While acknowledging that Trump’s outlook cannot be changed, Merkel urged Europe to consolidate its own interests and remain a steadfast partner to the U.S. "Europe is our life insurance," she said, highlighting the continent’s strategic value in global alliances.

Merkel also took aim at the challenges facing Germany’s current government and expressed her support for Friedrich Merz, the CDU leader, to take the chancellorship after the upcoming federal election on Feb. 23.

Germany has become Ukraine’s second-largest military donor after the U.S., though Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced criticism for his cautious stance on key issues, including his refusal to supply Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

German FM slams her government over hesitancy on Ukraine aid
Germany is not currently seen as a “driving force for peace policy in Europe,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told Politico in comments published on Jan. 17, criticizing her own government for hesitancy in supporting Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:47 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight.

Ukrainian forces attacked oil depots in Russia's Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 18, according to the General Staff and a Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).
6:20 AM  (Updated: )

3 killed, 3 injured following Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv early in the morning on Jan. 18, killing three people and injuring three others, Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.