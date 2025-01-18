Ukrainian troops withdraw from, launch attack on Chasiv Yar refractory plant

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces launched an aerial attack against a Russian-occupied refractory plant in the embattled city of Chasiv Yar, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, said on Jan. 18.

The attack confirms earlier reports that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from the plant.

"On the territory of the refractory plant, the enemy tried to gain a foothold, attacking in small and medium groups," Zaporozhets said during a television broadcast.

"Thanks to coordinated actions ... (occupying Russian troops) were discovered in one of the premises on the territory of the refractory plant and an air strike was carried out. The enemy suffered losses."

The Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda posted a video, obtained from the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, depicting the strike against the plant.

In the past week, Russian military bloggers alleged that Russian forces had pushed Ukrainian troops out of the refractory plant in Chasiv Yar. The crowd-sourced monitoring website Deep State also reported on Jan. 12 that Russia had occupied the site.

The plant served as reliable fortification for Ukrainian forces, who must now shelter in residential buildings weakened by constant shelling.

The front-line city of Chasiv Yar has become one of the hottest spots in Donetsk Oblast in recent months as Russian troops continue advancing in eastern Ukraine. The city has been partially under Russian control since Ukrainian forces withdrew from the eastern Kanal neighborhood in July.

Fighting has recently intensified near the city, with Russian forces reportedly using armored combat vehicles in their assault for the first time in late December.