News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, War
Ukrainian troops withdraw from, launch attack on Chasiv Yar refractory plant

by Abbey Fenbert January 18, 2025 10:15 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: The destroyed Chasivoyarsk Refractory Plant on June 18, 2023 in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine. (Viktor Fridshon/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces launched an aerial attack against a Russian-occupied refractory plant in the embattled city of Chasiv Yar, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, said on Jan. 18.

The attack confirms earlier reports that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from the plant.

"On the territory of the refractory plant, the enemy tried to gain a foothold, attacking in small and medium groups," Zaporozhets said during a television broadcast.

"Thanks to coordinated actions ... (occupying Russian troops) were discovered in one of the premises on the territory of the refractory plant and an air strike was carried out. The enemy suffered losses."

The Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda posted a video, obtained from the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, depicting the strike against the plant.

In the past week, Russian military bloggers alleged that Russian forces had pushed Ukrainian troops out of the refractory plant in Chasiv Yar. The crowd-sourced monitoring website Deep State also reported on Jan. 12 that Russia had occupied the site.

The plant served as reliable fortification for Ukrainian forces, who must now shelter in residential buildings weakened by constant shelling.

The front-line city of Chasiv Yar has become one of the hottest spots in Donetsk Oblast in recent months as Russian troops continue advancing in eastern Ukraine. The city has been partially under Russian control since Ukrainian forces withdrew from the eastern Kanal neighborhood in July.

Fighting has recently intensified near the city, with Russian forces reportedly using armored combat vehicles in their assault for the first time in late December.

Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight
Ukrainian forces attacked oil depots in Russia’s Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 18, according to the General Staff and a Kyiv Independent’s source in Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR).
10:47 AM  (Updated: )

6:20 AM  (Updated: )

3 killed, 3 injured following Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv early in the morning on Jan. 18, killing three people and injuring three others, Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.
