Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, War, Ukraine, Drone attack, Tula Oblast, Oil depot
Edit post

Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil depot in Tula Oblast, source claims

by Kateryna Denisova January 18, 2025 10:47 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A banner bearing the letter Z, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, on a building in Tula Oblast in March 2023. (Photo by Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Tula Oblast overnight on Jan. 18, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.

According to the source, the drones, operated by HUR, hit the oil depot at least 10 times in this attack.

Tula Oblast, located south of Moscow, has regularly come under attack by Ukrainian drones as Kyiv aims at damaging Russia's oil industry, which is crucial for sustaining Moscow's war effort, as well as its military hardware.

Tula Oblast Governor Dmitry Milyaev said that a fuel storage tank caught fire at "one of the enterprises in the region." No casualties were reported.

Videos posted on social media and shared by residents appear to show a large fire at an oil depot in the town of Uzlovaya in the region.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The attack came amid an uptick in Ukraine’s drone attacks targeting Russian energy infrastructure.

Earlier in the night, Ukrainian drones also reportedly attacked an oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast, causing a large fire.

Ukraine strikes Russian S-400 radar equipment in Belgorod Oblast, military claims
“The termination of the functioning of the 92H6 radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system was recorded, which indicates a successful target hit,” the statement read.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:20 AM  (Updated: )

3 killed, 3 injured following Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv early in the morning on Jan. 18, killing three people and injuring three others, Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.
5:04 PM
Explainer

How will Russia’s war end?

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump promised to end the Ukraine-Russia war during his campaign. As inauguration approaches on Jan. 20, the Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell lays out the four scenarios that could see an end to the war in Ukraine — for better or worse.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.