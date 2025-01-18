Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil depot in Tula Oblast, source claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Tula Oblast overnight on Jan. 18, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.

According to the source, the drones, operated by HUR, hit the oil depot at least 10 times in this attack.

Tula Oblast, located south of Moscow, has regularly come under attack by Ukrainian drones as Kyiv aims at damaging Russia's oil industry, which is crucial for sustaining Moscow's war effort, as well as its military hardware.

Tula Oblast Governor Dmitry Milyaev said that a fuel storage tank caught fire at "one of the enterprises in the region." No casualties were reported.

Videos posted on social media and shared by residents appear to show a large fire at an oil depot in the town of Uzlovaya in the region.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The attack came amid an uptick in Ukraine’s drone attacks targeting Russian energy infrastructure.

Earlier in the night, Ukrainian drones also reportedly attacked an oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast, causing a large fire.