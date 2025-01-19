Russia condemns 100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and UK

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia criticized a newly announced 100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and the U.K., rejecting any cooperation between the two nations in the Azov Sea. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Jan. 18 declared such claims to the region a "gross interference" in Russia’s affairs, claiming they would face firm resistance.

The Kremlin expressed concern on Jan. 17 over potential deployment of British military assets in Ukraine under the agreement, particularly in the Azov Sea. Russia views the sea as part of its territory, citing its proximity to Russian borders, areas of southern Ukraine under Russian occupation, and Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Zakharova dismissed the agreement as meaningless from Russia’s perspective, calling it a "PR campaign" by Kyiv. She added that Moscow considers the Sea of Azov an "internal sea."

The partnership, announced on Jan. 16 during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Kyiv, includes commitments to strengthen military cooperation in the Baltic Sea, Black Sea, and Sea of Azov. Starmer pledged to support Ukraine with robust security guarantees if negotiations for a ceasefire with Russia move forward.

The agreement marked Starmer’s first visit to Ukraine as prime minister and highlighted the U.K.'s continued support for President Volodymyr Zelensky. Starmer described the long-term partnership as a commitment to Ukraine’s security and sovereignty.

Russia’s objections underline ongoing tensions over control of the Azov Sea, a strategic waterway central to both economic and military interests in the region. Moscow’s position signals potential challenges to Ukraine and U.K.’s efforts to enhance cooperation in contested areas.