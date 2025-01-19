Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Keir Starmer, UK aid to Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Russia condemns 100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and UK

by Olena Goncharova January 19, 2025 6:42 AM 2 min read
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Volodymyr Zelensky laying flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of Fallen Defenders on Kyiv's Mykhailivska Square on Jan. 16, 2025. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia criticized a newly announced 100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and the U.K., rejecting any cooperation between the two nations in the Azov Sea. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Jan. 18 declared such claims to the region a "gross interference" in Russia’s affairs, claiming they would face firm resistance.

The Kremlin expressed concern on Jan. 17 over potential deployment of British military assets in Ukraine under the agreement, particularly in the Azov Sea. Russia views the sea as part of its territory, citing its proximity to Russian borders, areas of southern Ukraine under Russian occupation, and Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Zakharova dismissed the agreement as meaningless from Russia’s perspective, calling it a "PR campaign" by Kyiv. She added that Moscow considers the Sea of Azov an "internal sea."

The partnership, announced on Jan. 16 during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Kyiv, includes commitments to strengthen military cooperation in the Baltic Sea, Black Sea, and Sea of Azov. Starmer pledged to support Ukraine with robust security guarantees if negotiations for a ceasefire with Russia move forward.

The agreement marked Starmer’s first visit to Ukraine as prime minister and highlighted the U.K.'s continued support for President Volodymyr Zelensky. Starmer described the long-term partnership as a commitment to Ukraine’s security and sovereignty.

Russia’s objections underline ongoing tensions over control of the Azov Sea, a strategic waterway central to both economic and military interests in the region. Moscow’s position signals potential challenges to Ukraine and U.K.’s efforts to enhance cooperation in contested areas.

UK to play ‘full part’ in peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine, Starmer says
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he had discussed the possibility of deploying peacekeeping troops to Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting in Kyiv.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:47 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight.

Ukrainian forces attacked oil depots in Russia's Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 18, according to the General Staff and a Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).
6:20 AM  (Updated: )

3 killed, 3 injured following Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv early in the morning on Jan. 18, killing three people and injuring three others, Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.