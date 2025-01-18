Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 9, injure 38 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed nine people and injured at least 38 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Jan. 17.

Ukrainian forces downed 24 out of the 39 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Another 14 drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia launches them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

Russia also launched four ballistic missiles of either the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model in the early hours of Jan. 18, with two of them downed by Ukraine's Air Force.

Fallen wreckage from the downed missiles killed four people and injured at least three others in Kyiv, according to local authorities.

The attack damaged a water pipeline, an administrative building, a business center, a store, and cars, the State Emergency Service said. The glass entrance to the Lukianivska metro station and the neighboring McDonald's building were also damaged.

A woman walks past a damaged McDonald's fast-food restaurant following a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, on Jan. 18, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images) The aftermath of a Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Jan. 17, 2025. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Regional Military/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia also attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia, partially destroying the building of an industrial facility, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. At least 10 people suffered injuries, he added.

A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed five people and injured 19 others, including four children, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's military administration.

Among the victims are four women aged 61, 50, 43, and 22, as well as a 20-year-old man.

The attack damaged four high-rise buildings, houses and an educational institution, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

One person was also injured in the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 31 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and five others were injured over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.