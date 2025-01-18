Hungary's Orban defends ally Antal Rogan sanctioned by US, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sanctions imposed by the outgoing U.S. administration against Antal Rogan, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief and overseer of the secret service, have only strengthened Rogan's position, Orban said during a state radio interview on Jan. 17.

In his first comments since the U.S. sanctioned Rogan earlier this month for alleged corruption, Orban defended his close ally. The prime minister’s cabinet office dismissed the sanctions as the "last, petty revenge" of the departing U.S. ambassador.

"(Rogan) is the minister in charge of national security services, the number one guardian of Hungarian national sovereignty and if he is punished by a big power that means he does his job well, so this is our starting point," Orban told the broadcaster, according to Reuters.

A long-time supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, Orban expressed optimism for a "golden era" in U.S.-Hungarian relations under Trump’s leadership. At home, Orban faces mounting challenges, including a rising opposition party and economic difficulties ahead of the 2026 elections. He pledged to intensify efforts to combat what he described as "foreign networks" undermining Hungary’s sovereignty.

Orban reiterated his criticism of Hungarian-born U.S. financier George Soros, whose liberal ideals have been a consistent target. The prime minister declared his foreign policy objective for the year: "to squeeze out the Soros empire from Europe," beginning with Hungary.

"It is time...for us to eliminate the foreign networks that pose a threat to Hungarian national sovereignty and send them home," he reportedly said. "Hungary will likely be the first country (in Europe) to squeeze out the Soros empire, this is my definite goal for this year."

For over a decade, Orban's Fidesz party has targeted Soros and his Open Society Foundations.

In 2017, the government introduced stricter rules for foreign-funded NGOs, requiring them to register and disclose their funding sources publicly. Orban Defends Aide Sanctioned by U.S. A year later, Central European University, founded by Soros in 1991, began relocating most of its courses from Hungary to Vienna after a prolonged standoff with Orban’s administration.