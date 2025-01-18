Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, Political Prisoners, Eastern Europe, Elections
Edit post

Lukashenko frees 23 more Belarusian political prisoners

by Kateryna Denisova January 18, 2025 4:55 PM 2 min read
Members of the local Belarusian and Ukrainian diaspora gather at the main Market Square in Krakow, Poland, for the 'Freedom to Political Prisoners of Belarus' protest, on May 21, 2023. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko freed 23 Belarusians convicted of "extremist crimes," his press office reported on Jan. 18.

Lukashenko has pardoned political prisoners in rounds since July, a move that many see as an attempt to boost his approval rating ahead of the 2025 presidential election. However, political persecution continues in Belarus, according to human rights activists.

The eighth round of "pardons" includes three women and 20 men. More than half of them are over 50 years old. Fourteen people have chronic diseases, according to the statement.

The names of the released convicts have not been revealed.

Since the first round of pardons on July 3, timed to coincide with Independence Day in Belarus, over 200 political prisoners have been reportedly released. Nearly 1,300 prisoners remain behind bars in Belarus, Viasna Human Rights Center reported.

However, the Lukashenko regime is continuing its crackdown on dissent. In fact, arbitrary repression of political opponents has intensified in Belarus in the run-up to the 2025 presidential elections, the Viasna said.

Over November and December, human rights activists added 120 new names to the list of recognized political prisoners in Belarus.

Lukashenko has been in power since 1994 and is looking to reelect himself for the seventh time.

‘You’ll die here’ – Belarusian political prisoners recount experiences ahead of Lukashenko’s reelection
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power for 30 years, is looking to reelect himself for the seventh time. In the run-up to the January 2025 presidential elections, Lukashenko has pardoned prisoners convicted of extremism, claiming that it was a “humane gesture” toward those…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:47 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight.

Ukrainian forces attacked oil depots in Russia's Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 18, according to the General Staff and a Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).
6:20 AM  (Updated: )

3 killed, 3 injured following Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv early in the morning on Jan. 18, killing three people and injuring three others, Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.