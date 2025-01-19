Skip to content
Ukraine downs 43 Russian drones overnight, Air Force reports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 19, 2025 11:08 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian air defenses firing at Russian drones early on July 31, 2024, in an unspecified location in Ukraine amid Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
Ukrainian forces shot down 43 Russian attack drones overnight, the Air Force reported on the morning of Jan. 19.

Russia launched Shahed-type drones and decoy drones from bases in Millerovo, Oryol, and Bryansk, according to the report.

The Air Force said it also lost track of 15 decoy drones Russia launched alongside the attack drones, saying that this resulted in no negative effects.

The drones were shot down over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Russian drone attacks on Ukraine jumped to record levels at the end of 2024, with Moscow planning to ramp up its production or UAVs in 2025. Drone strikes have targeted Ukrainian residential neighborhoods and critical energy infrastructure.

Ukraine has in turn stepped up its own drone attacks on Russia and has focused attacks on the country's oil industry.

Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight
Ukrainian forces attacked oil depots in Russia’s Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 18, according to the General Staff and a Kyiv Independent’s source in Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR).
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
