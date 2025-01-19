Ukraine downs 43 Russian drones overnight, Air Force reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 43 Russian attack drones overnight, the Air Force reported on the morning of Jan. 19.

Russia launched Shahed-type drones and decoy drones from bases in Millerovo, Oryol, and Bryansk, according to the report.

The Air Force said it also lost track of 15 decoy drones Russia launched alongside the attack drones, saying that this resulted in no negative effects.

The drones were shot down over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Russian drone attacks on Ukraine jumped to record levels at the end of 2024, with Moscow planning to ramp up its production or UAVs in 2025. Drone strikes have targeted Ukrainian residential neighborhoods and critical energy infrastructure.

Ukraine has in turn stepped up its own drone attacks on Russia and has focused attacks on the country's oil industry.