Ukraine war latest: Ukraine's 47th Brigade releases video of 'massive' Russian attack repelled in Kursk Oblast

Key developments on Jan. 9:

Ukraine's 47th Brigade releases video of 'massive' Russian attack repelled in Kursk Oblast

4,000 North Korean troops killed or wounded fighting against Ukraine, Zelensky claims

'It would be crazy to drop the ball now' — Zelensky urges continued unity, support for Ukraine at Ramstein

Kyiv, Washington in talks on licensing air defense production in Ukraine, Zelensky says

Biden administration unveils its last $500 million aid package for Ukraine before Trump takes office

Ukraine offers defense industry jobs, draft exemptions for citizens abroad, minister says

Ukraine's 47th Mechanized Brigade said on Jan. 9 that it had, together with other units, repelled a "massive" Russian assault in the embattled Kursk Oblast, releasing footage of the engagement.

The report came days after Ukraine reportedly launched renewed offensive operations in Kursk Oblast, which is seen as a crucial bargaining chip for potential peace negotiations. Almost 50 Russian ground assaults were repelled in Kursk Oblast over the past day, the General Staff said.

The Russian attack reportedly involved about 50 vehicles, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and buggies.

According to the brigade, Russian troops initially tried to demine the approaches to Ukrainian positions and attacked in six waves. Russia deployed "a huge number of soldiers," with Ukrainian forces killing 45 troops and injuring 53, the military claimed.

0:00 / 1× The footage shared on Jan. 9, 2025, purporting to show Ukrainian forces repelling a Russian attack in Russia's Kursk Oblast (Ukraine's 47th Mechanized Brigade/Telegram)

"Tanks, BMP-2, BMD, APCs (armored personnel carriers), buggies and Lancets — our soldiers and comrades burned Russian equipment worth tens of millions of dollars," the brigade said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

No further details on the attack were disclosed. The Russian military has not commented on Ukraine's claim.

Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale operation in Kursk Oblast in early August, allegedly capturing up to 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian soil. Since then, Russia has deployed reinforcements — including North Korean soldiers — in the area and reportedly retook around half of the lost territory.

4,000 North Korean troops killed or wounded fighting against Ukraine, Zelensky claims

North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine have suffered 4,000 casualties, both wounded and killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Jan. 9 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Interfax Ukraine reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.

The claim comes as North Korea has deepened its military ties with Moscow. Dorothy Camille Shea, the U.S. deputy ambassador to the U.N., said on Jan. 8 that more than 12,000 North Korean troops were in Russia.

"Putin is not just maintaining his investment in aggression. He's doubling down. He's even started hiring soldiers from North Korea to keep this war going," Zelensky said.

"North Korea is learning modern methods of warfare. They do not value their people. They have lost 4,000 people so far."

North Korea's involvement is seen as mutually beneficial for Pyongyang and Moscow. Shea warned that North Korea is gaining "valuable combat experience" and receiving Russian military equipment and technology, which could enhance its capacity to wage war.

Pyongyang reportedly deployed its troops to Kursk Oblast last fall to help counter a surprise Ukrainian incursion launched on Aug. 6. Ukrainian forces have continued to fight in the region, seeking to retain it as leverage for future negotiations with Russia.

In his Jan. 5 interview with Lex Fridman, Zelensky also warned that Pyongyang could send an additional 30,000–40,000 troops to the front.

'It would be crazy to drop the ball now' — Zelensky urges continued unity, support for Ukraine at Ramstein

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Ramstein airbase in Germany on Jan. 9, delivering an opening address to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting.

Zelensky is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings during the summit, which will be the last gathering in this format before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

"It's clear that a new chapter starts for Europe and the entire world just 11 days from now, when we have to cooperate even more, rely on each other even more, and achieve greater results together," Zelensky said in his opening address alongside outgoing U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Trump's imminent return to the White House has caused concern about the future of U.S. support for Ukraine, as the president-elect has often criticized the Biden administration's assistance provided to Kyiv.

During the meeting, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a $500 million aid package for Ukraine, including air defense missiles, ammunition, and equipment for F-16 fighter jets.

Around $3.8 billion remains allocated under the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), leaving it uncertain whether Trump will continue using this tool to funnel arms to Ukraine.

Speaking at the meeting, Zelensky urged the allies not to relent in helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

"We've come such a long way that it would honestly be crazy to drop the ball now and not keep building on the defense coalitions we've created," the president noted.

The UDCG comprises 57 countries, including all 32 NATO members, and was formed in April 2022 to coordinate international support for Ukraine. Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz implied earlier this week that the Jan. 9 meeting might be the last one in the current format.

Zelensky highlighted bilateral security agreements Ukraine has concluded with individual countries and called on allies to invest in Ukraine's defense industry, namely in developing drone capabilities.

Ukraine's head of state further pointed to Russian hybrid operations targeting NATO countries, mentioning recent reports of damaged undersea cables or "destabilization efforts in Africa."

"We are also learning more about how Russian intelligence paid militants in Afghanistan to target coalition soldiers when your troops were present there... American soldiers, NATO country soldiers. How can this be forgiven or forgotten?" Zelensky asked.

The Insider recently published an investigation into Russian military intelligence (GRU) allegedly paying off terrorist groups in Afghanistan to attack coalition soldiers. Trump, who was president when the U.S. intelligence pointing to Russian-sponsored killings surfaced in 2020, was at the time criticized for inaction and for doubting the reports.

Kyiv, Washington in talks on licensing air defense production in Ukraine, Zelensky says

Ukraine is negotiating with the U.S. to obtain licenses to manufacture air defense systems and missiles on its territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 9.

Zelensky made this statement at the opening of the 25th Ramstein summit, which was dedicated to strengthening Ukraine's defenses, particularly its air defense. This summit will be the last gathering in this format before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

"We are talking to the U.S. about licensing air defense systems and missile production here in Ukraine. And this could become a significant part of our security guarantees. And it is absolutely possible to do it," Zelensky said.

Zelensky mentioned the Russian Jan. 8 attack on Zaporizhzhia, which killed 13 people and injured more than 100, and called for additional air defense systems for Ukraine.

"This is just one day, just one attack, just one air strike. We need to stop the Russian terror. And you can do it. We ask for immediate delivery of air defense systems," the president said.

In December 2024, Zelensky said he had repeatedly asked the U.S. to provide licenses to produce Patriot systems in Ukraine but had not received permission.

"I have asked the U.S. many times to grant licenses for the production of the Patriot (air defense system). No one seemed to mind. No one has ever told me: 'No, we won't give you one.' But so far, we have not received anything," Zelensky told Le Parisien on Dec. 18.

The president added that in the three years of war, Ukraine has not yet received the number of air defense systems it needs to defend itself against Russia.

Biden administration unveils its last $500 million aid package for Ukraine before Trump takes office

Outgoing U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Jan. 9 a $500 million aid package for Ukraine, including air defense missiles, ammunition, and equipment for F-16 fighter jets.

The package was unveiled at the Ramstein summit in Germany. It is expected to be the final U.S. defense tranche provided by the Biden administration before Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Trump's imminent return to the White House has caused concern about the future of U.S. support for Ukraine, as the president-elect has often criticized the Biden administration's assistance provided to Kyiv.

The incoming U.S. leadership changes have also cast doubt on the future of the Ramstein-format Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), a coalition of 57 countries that has been coordinating aid for Ukraine since April 2022.

"Month after month, members of this Contact Group have helped provide, produce, and sustain the systems and the munitions that Ukraine needs," Austin said in his address to the meeting alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

"So we must not let up. That's why I am announcing today another presidential drawdown authority package valued at approximately $500 million.

"It includes additional missiles for Ukrainian air defense, more ammunition, and more air-to-ground munitions and other equipment to support Ukraine's F-16s."

Around $3.8 billion remains allocated for Ukraine under the presidential drawdown authority, which enables Washington to provide arms and equipment to Kyiv directly from the Pentagon's stocks. The future of these funds under the incoming Trump administration is uncertain.

Austin, who is attending the summit for the last time as defense secretary, highlighted the Ramstein group's progress over its more than two-and-a-half years of existence, including the formation of eight "capability coalitions" led by 14 countries and Ukraine.

"Earlier today, the Coalition Leadership Group met again... And they endorsed Capability Coalition roadmaps leading to the year 2027," Austin said.

According to the outgoing defense secretary, the UDCG countries have committed more than $122 billion worth of assistance throughout the full-scale war.

"Here is the fundamental truth: Ukraine's fight matters to all of us. As I said here in Ramstein back at our first meeting in April 2022, Putin's war 'is a challenge to free people everywhere.'"

Ukraine offers defense industry jobs, draft exemptions for citizens abroad, minister says

Ukraine is prepared to provide jobs at defense enterprises for citizens abroad and exempt them from the mobilization of conscripts, National Unity Minister Oleksii Chernyshov said on Jan. 8, as reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

"We have a shortage of professionals, and Ukraine is ready to exempt most of them from military service," Chernyshov said.

To address this need, the Ukrainian government plans to establish centers to assist citizens abroad in finding jobs in both Ukraine and their current countries of residence, he added.

These centers aim to guide individuals toward career paths that can benefit Ukraine’s defense industry. Chernyshov expressed confidence that many Ukrainians would take advantage of these opportunities.

Neighboring countries, including Poland and Lithuania, have suggested they may assist Ukraine in facilitating the return of fighting-aged men, though no concrete measures have been announced. Meanwhile, nations like Germany and Estonia have extended temporary residency permits for Ukrainian refugees, even in cases where passports have expired.

Ukraine lowered its mobilization age from 27 to 25 in April 2024 but has resisted calls from international partners to reduce it further to 18. These new initiatives reflect the government's efforts to balance workforce needs in critical sectors with national defense requirements.