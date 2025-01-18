Students who fail military exam or refuse oath cannot continue higher ed, official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian university students who fail the basic military training exam or refuse to swear the military oath will not be permitted to continue their studies, Deputy Defense Minister Serhii Melnyk said on Jan. 18.

Melnyk's comments follow the Defense Ministry's announcement on Jan. 17 that basic military training for students enrolled in higher education institutions will begin in September 2025.

"I would like to emphasize that (basic military training) is mandatory for everyone," Melnyk said.

"And if students cannot pass the exam for some reason or pass it unsatisfactorily, if they refuse to take the military oath, they will not be able to study in higher education institutions in the future."

President Volodymyr Zelensky approved an updated version of the law on military service in Ukraine that stipulates systematic basic military training for students.

The course will consist of 90 academic hours of theoretical study and 210 academic hours of practical training. The theoretical portion is compulsory for both men and women, ages 18 to 25. The practical course is mandatory only for men.

Following completion of the training course, students will take the military oath, receive a certificate, and obtain a military specialization.

The law reflects the changes Ukraine's educational institutions have undergone since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The Ukrainian goverment has amended enrollment policies to curb draft evasion and launched drone education programs.

Starting in 2024, Ukrainian schools also launched a pilot program updating the Defense of Ukraine subject, which has been taught since the Soviet era. The updated subject will become mandatory in 2027.