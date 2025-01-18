Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, military training, Education, Defense Ministry
Edit post

Students who fail military exam or refuse oath cannot continue higher ed, official says

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2025 11:05 PM 2 min read
Deputy Defense Minister Serhii Melnyk, Jan. 18, 2025. (Screenshot / Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian university students who fail the basic military training exam or refuse to swear the military oath will not be permitted to continue their studies, Deputy Defense Minister Serhii Melnyk said on Jan. 18.

Melnyk's comments follow the Defense Ministry's announcement on Jan. 17 that basic military training for students enrolled in higher education institutions will begin in September 2025.

"I would like to emphasize that (basic military training) is mandatory for everyone," Melnyk said.

"And if students cannot pass the exam for some reason or pass it unsatisfactorily, if they refuse to take the military oath, they will not be able to study in higher education institutions in the future."

President Volodymyr Zelensky approved an updated version of the law on military service in Ukraine that stipulates systematic basic military training for students.

The course will consist of 90 academic hours of theoretical study and 210 academic hours of practical training. The theoretical portion is compulsory for both men and women, ages 18 to 25. The practical course is mandatory only for men.

Following completion of the training course, students will take the military oath, receive a certificate, and obtain a military specialization.

The law reflects the changes Ukraine's educational institutions have undergone since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. The Ukrainian goverment has amended enrollment policies to curb draft evasion and launched drone education programs.

Starting in 2024, Ukrainian schools also launched a pilot program updating the Defense of Ukraine subject, which has been taught since the Soviet era. The updated subject will become mandatory in 2027.

First Deputy Education and Science Minister: Rebuilding Ukraine, one classroom at a time
The Economist recently reported that Ukraine is winning the economic war against Russia for the first time since the full-scale invasion began. Although the country has yet to return to its pre-war economic levels, the trajectory is promising. To sustain and accelerate this momentum, strategic inves…
The Kyiv IndependentYevhen Kudriavets
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:47 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight.

Ukrainian forces attacked oil depots in Russia's Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 18, according to the General Staff and a Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).
6:20 AM  (Updated: )

3 killed, 3 injured following Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv early in the morning on Jan. 18, killing three people and injuring three others, Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.