Guardian: UK has decided to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles in long-range strikes on Russia

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 12, 2024 12:17 AM 2 min read
A member of the military walks past a MBDA Storm Shadow/Scalp missile at the Farnborough Airshow, south west of London, on July 17, 2018. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. has already privately decided to allow Ukraine to use its British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles for long-range strikes deep into Russia, the Guardian reported on Sept. 11, citing unnamed U.K. officials.

Kyiv has long argued that restrictions on the use of long-range weapons are stifling its war effort, while Washington has claimed that allowing Ukraine to hit deep into Russian territory with its weapons could escalate the situation.

During a joint-press conference in Kyiv on Sept. 11, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that Russia is responsible for escalating the war.

The visit to Kyiv came a day after Washington confirmed that Iran had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia, giving Moscow what Blinken described as "an additional capability and additional flexibility" in the war.

In response to a question about whether the U.S. would change its policy regarding long-range strikes, which President Joe Biden has reportedly considered in recent weeks, Blinken answered cagily, saying that the U.S. has been willing to flexibly alter its strategy "from day one."

"We will continue to do this," Blinken said. He did not specifically comment on a potential change in policy on Storm Shadow missiles, and it may be possible that such a decision could be made behind closed doors—or that the U.K. could make the decision unilaterally.

At the same time, the Guardian's sources said Blinken and Lammy's visit to Kyiv would not have gone forward without a change in policy regarding the usage of Storm Shadow missiles.

An explicit announcement about the change in policy while Blinken and Lammy are in Kyiv is not expected.

Ukraine has reportedly used Storm Shadow missiles, with a range of up to 250 kilometers (150 miles), to hit Russian military targets in Crimea, a sovereign Ukrainian territory illegally annexed by Russia.

The Telegraph reported in August, citing unnamed sources, that the U.K. was privately in favor of allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles in strikes on Russia, but was unwilling to publicly press for such a change in policy due to fears of backlash from the U.S.

Russia now has Iran’s Fath-360 ballistic missile — here’s what it means for Ukraine
After months of contradictory reports, the U.S. on Sept. 10 confirmed that Iran had delivered ballistic missiles to Russia in what could prove a dramatic development for Ukraine. “We’ve warned Tehran publicly, we’ve warned Tehran privately, that taking this step would be a dangerous escalation,” U.…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
UK announces new $781 million aid package for Ukraine.

The U.K. announced a new 600-million-pound ($781 million) aid package for Ukraine on Sept. 11, as U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Kyiv together with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
