Trump eyes China visit amid strained ties, WSJ reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed interest in visiting China shortly after assuming office, potentially within his first 100 days, sources familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

This potential trip would aim to stabilize relations with Beijing, strained by Trump’s pledge to impose steep tariffs on Chinese imports. While Trump’s transition team has not commented, advisers have also discussed the possibility of inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping to the United States to jump-start dialogue on critical issues.

A possible meeting with Xi could come during a pivotal moment for U.S.-China relations, as both leaders navigate fraught economic and geopolitical challenges, including the war in Ukraine, trade disputes, and Taiwan’s status.

Trump and Xi spoke by phone on Jan. 17 for the first time since the November election, addressing various topics including trade, the fentanyl crisis, and the social media platform TikTok. Trump shared his optimism about their collaboration, sharing on social media that he expects the two nations will "solve many problems together, starting immediately."

During the conversation, however, Xi underscored the importance of handling Taiwan prudently, emphasizing its significance to China's sovereignty, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Beijing’s official account of the call highlighted plans to establish a strategic communication channel between the two leaders. Trump reportedly conveyed his eagerness to meet Xi in person, though it remains unclear if a potential visit to China was explicitly discussed. Xi declined an invitation to Trump’s inauguration, opting instead to send Vice President Han Zheng, a figure seen as a pragmatist in Washington and a signal of Beijing’s openness to future negotiations.

China’s role in Russia’s war against Ukraine looms large in the broader U.S.-China dynamic. Beijing has provided indirect support to Moscow, drawing criticism from American lawmakers. While Trump did not reference the war in his post-call remarks, he suggested a desire to work with Xi to promote global stability, saying: "President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!"