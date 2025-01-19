Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donald Trump, China, Russia, War, Xi Jinping
Edit post

Trump eyes China visit amid strained ties, WSJ reports

by Olena Goncharova January 19, 2025 4:39 AM 2 min read
Donald Trump, then-Republican presidential nominee, arrives at a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S. on Oct. 20, 2024. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed interest in visiting China shortly after assuming office, potentially within his first 100 days, sources familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.

This potential trip would aim to stabilize relations with Beijing, strained by Trump’s pledge to impose steep tariffs on Chinese imports. While Trump’s transition team has not commented, advisers have also discussed the possibility of inviting Chinese President Xi Jinping to the United States to jump-start dialogue on critical issues.

A possible meeting with Xi could come during a pivotal moment for U.S.-China relations, as both leaders navigate fraught economic and geopolitical challenges, including the war in Ukraine, trade disputes, and Taiwan’s status.

Trump and Xi spoke by phone on Jan. 17 for the first time since the November election, addressing various topics including trade, the fentanyl crisis, and the social media platform TikTok. Trump shared his optimism about their collaboration, sharing on social media that he expects the two nations will "solve many problems together, starting immediately."

During the conversation, however, Xi underscored the importance of handling Taiwan prudently, emphasizing its significance to China's sovereignty, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Beijing’s official account of the call highlighted plans to establish a strategic communication channel between the two leaders. Trump reportedly conveyed his eagerness to meet Xi in person, though it remains unclear if a potential visit to China was explicitly discussed. Xi declined an invitation to Trump’s inauguration, opting instead to send Vice President Han Zheng, a figure seen as a pragmatist in Washington and a signal of Beijing’s openness to future negotiations.

China’s role in Russia’s war against Ukraine looms large in the broader U.S.-China dynamic. Beijing has provided indirect support to Moscow, drawing criticism from American lawmakers. While Trump did not reference the war in his post-call remarks, he suggested a desire to work with Xi to promote global stability, saying: "President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!"

‘It’s not enough’ — Ukrainians react to Biden’s farewell speech
In his farewell speech from the White House on Jan.15, outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden took the opportunity to highlight his achievements in office in an attempt to help cement his legacy. Yet, despite being one of the world’s biggest international crises that spanned much of Biden’s term
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:47 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight.

Ukrainian forces attacked oil depots in Russia's Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 18, according to the General Staff and a Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).
6:20 AM  (Updated: )

3 killed, 3 injured following Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv early in the morning on Jan. 18, killing three people and injuring three others, Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.