Syria, Bashar al-Assad
Syria reportedly blocks evacuation of Russian military equipment from naval base

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 9, 2025 11:16 PM 2 min read
An aerial view shows the Syrian Arwad Island off the coast of Tartus, on Dec. 18, 2024. (Omar HAJ Kadour/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The new Syrian authorities have refused to grant entry to a ship that was supposed to evacuate Russian military equipment from Russia's Tartus naval base in Syria, The Moscow Times reported on Jan. 9.

The refusal follows the December overthrow of Russian-backed dictator Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces, marking a significant shift in Syria’s political landscape.

The Sparta II, a Russian cargo ship under U.S. sanctions, has been drifting near Tartus since Jan. 5 after leaving Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Oblast on Dec. 11, according to the Moscow Times.

Reports indicate that Russian forces have dismantled air defense radars and moved over 100 trucks of equipment to the port. No ships are currently docked to facilitate the evacuation, leaving personnel and equipment stranded.

Without clearance from the new Syrian government, the evacuation of Russia's military assets from Tartus has stalled, according to Maritime Executive.

The Khmeimim Air Base, serviced by Russian Defense Ministry flights, reportedly remains the only active evacuation route.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha addressed Russia’s military presence in Syria during a Dec. 30 diplomatic visit to Damascus. According to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukraine and the new Syrian leadership share similar views on the matter, though specific details were not disclosed.

Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
8:42 PM

Zelensky, NATO chief discuss air defense, arms production at Ramstein meeting.

Zelensky emphasized involving NATO members in purchasing Ukrainian weapons under a model pioneered by Denmark. The Danish government became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.
