Russia's Jan. 18 attack damages Ukraine's oldest McDonald’s in Kyiv

A Russian missile strike on Kyiv early on Jan. 18 damaged Ukraine's oldest McDonald’s, located near the Lukianivska metro station in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district. Open since 1997, this is the first McDonald's restaurant in the country.

McDonald’s Ukraine confirmed the damage in a statement: "Today, during an aerial attack on Kyiv, a McDonald’s restaurant near the Lukianivska metro station was damaged. Our staff were able to evacuate to a shelter in time thanks to our safety protocols."

The restaurant is currently closed but the company pledged to repair the damages.

Kyiv remains a frequent target of Russian attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The missile attack caused significant destruction in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. Three people—a 41-year-old woman and two men aged 25 and 43—were killed, and three others sustained injuries, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported additional damage in the area, including shattered windows and smoke filling the entrance of a residential building. The glass entrance to the Lukianivska metro station was also damaged in the attack. Several cars caught fire, and a water pipeline was damaged.