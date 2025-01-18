Skip to content
Russia's Jan. 18 attack damages Ukraine's oldest McDonald’s in Kyiv

by Olena Goncharova January 19, 2025 1:45 AM 1 min read
A woman walks past a damaged McDonald's fast-food restaurant following a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, on Jan. 18, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike on Kyiv early on Jan. 18 damaged Ukraine's oldest McDonald’s, located near the Lukianivska metro station in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district. Open since 1997, this is the first McDonald's restaurant in the country.

McDonald’s Ukraine confirmed the damage in a statement: "Today, during an aerial attack on Kyiv, a McDonald’s restaurant near the Lukianivska metro station was damaged. Our staff were able to evacuate to a shelter in time thanks to our safety protocols."

The restaurant is currently closed but the company pledged to repair the damages.

Kyiv remains a frequent target of Russian attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The missile attack caused significant destruction in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. Three people—a 41-year-old woman and two men aged 25 and 43—were killed, and three others sustained injuries, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported additional damage in the area, including shattered windows and smoke filling the entrance of a residential building. The glass entrance to the Lukianivska metro station was also damaged in the attack. Several cars caught fire, and a water pipeline was damaged.

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 8, injure 38 over past day
Russia launched 39 drones, including Shahed-type, and four ballistic missiles of either the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model overnight, the Air Force reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Olena Goncharova
10:47 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight.

Ukrainian forces attacked oil depots in Russia's Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 18, according to the General Staff and a Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).
6:20 AM  (Updated: )

3 killed, 3 injured following Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv early in the morning on Jan. 18, killing three people and injuring three others, Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.
