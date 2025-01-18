Skip to content
'Direct threat' — Ukraine's 48th Separate Assault Battalion denounces commander replacement

by Kateryna Denisova January 18, 2025 6:16 PM 2 min read
Soldiers of Ukraine's 48th Separate Assault Battalion are addressing military leadership in a video published on Jan. 18, 2025. (Screenshot of the video by 48th Separate Assault Battalion/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Soldiers of Ukraine's 48th Separate Assault Battalion spoke out against the replacement of their commander Lenur Islyamov in a video address to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi published on Jan. 18.

The battalion is currently based in the town of Pokrovsk, a crucial logistics hub for Ukrainian forces that has been the focus of fierce fighting as Russia intensifies its offensive in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the soldiers, they were deployed there 10 days ago after almost a year spent defending another hot spot in the region.  Following the redeployment, the battalion learned that Isyamov had been replaced by another commander.

"Changing the commander at a critical moment is a direct threat to the unit's combat capability and undermines the trust of the fighters," the statement read.

The servicemembers praised Islyamov for forming and leading a battalion that consists of 90% volunteers.

"We have not surrendered a single position. Instead, we have conducted dozens of successful operations. During this time, we recaptured several settlements where Ukrainian flags were planted," one soldier said.

"All this was possible only thanks to the experience, professionalism, and dedication of our commander."

The soldiers also said that they were not provided with necessary intelligence information after their redeployment.

The Ukrainian military leadership has not yet commented on the address.

This is the latest appeal by the Ukrainian military in support of a commander allegedly about to be removed.

In the summer of 2024, soldiers from Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade spoke out to oppose the dismissal of its commander, Ivan Holishevskyi.

Later, officers from Ukraine's 80th Air Assault Brigade called on Ukraine's political and military leadership to keep brigade commander Emil Ishkulov in his post.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
