8,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to Kursk Oblast, Blinken says

Some 8,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia's Kursk Oblast to participate in the war against Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press conference on Oct. 31.

The first North Korean soldiers were deployed to Kursk Oblast in late October, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported earlier. North Korea has sent nearly 12,000 troops to Russia, including 500 officers and three generals, according to HUR.

There have been no clashes between the North Korean and Ukrainian military so far, Blinken said, adding that they can happen "in the coming days."

"One of the reasons that Russia is turning to these North Korean troops is that it's desperate. (Vladimir) Putin has been throwing more and more Russians into a meat grinder of his own making in Ukraine. Now he's turning to North Korean troops, and that is a clear sign of weakness," Blinken said.

Russia has been training North Korean soldiers in artillery, drones, and basic infantry operations, including trench clearing, indicating that they "fully intend" to use these forces in front-line operations, according to Blinken.

"Should these troops engage in combat or combat support operations against Ukraine, they would become legitimate military targets."

Blinken added that the U.S. will announce more military assistance for Ukraine "soon."

According to the Financial Times, Ukrainian intelligence officials are skeptical regarding the combat effectiveness of the North Korean troops, citing communication issues with their Russian counterparts as the main hurdle Moscow and Pyongyang will have to bridge.

A South Korean delegation will visit Ukraine this week to share information on North Korea's troops in Russia and discuss cooperation.

North Korea's entry into the war comes when Russia's long and grinding campaign in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast has dramatically gained pace in recent days. Analysts say Moscow's forces are advancing at a pace not seen since the early months of the war.