Over 50,000 Russians seek MIA through Ukraine’s project, representative says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 3, 2025 6:07 PM 2 min read
Russian soldiers take part in a parade for Victory Day in Moscow's Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2023. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 50,000 inquiries have been submitted by Russians seeking missing soldiers through Ukraine’s "I Want to Find" project, Bohdan Okhrimenko, head of the Coordination Center Secretariat, said in an interview with ArmyInform on Jan. 3.

"These numbers only reflect those unafraid to contact us," Okhrimenko said, adding that there actual number of Russian soldiers missing in action can be much higher.

Initially part of the "I Want to Live" hotline — launched in September 2022 by Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) to help Russian soldiers surrender — the separate "I Want to Find" project was created to handle inquiries from Russian families about missing soldiers.

Okhrimenko criticized Russia’s lack of effort in recovering or identifying the missing, saying, "Many remain scattered in Ukrainian fields, their remains carried by stray animals. Russia shows no interest in identifying them."

Earlier, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivilyova disclosed on Nov. 26 that her ministry received 48,000 DNA test applications from relatives seeking information about missing soldiers.

Speaking at a Duma roundtable, Tsivilyova revealed that relatives' DNA data had been collected and stored in a database, inadvertently providing a rare glimpse into the scale of troops missing in action.

Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma's defense committee, warned against publicizing such figures, saying, "This is sensitive information. When we finalize the documents, we must ensure these figures do not appear publicly."

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3 that Russia has lost 793,250 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Russia plans to redeploy some arms, equipment from Syria to Libya, Ukraine’s intel claims
According to the agency, Russian large landing ships Ivan Gren and Aleksandr Otrakovsky, as well as the dry cargo ship Sparta, are scheduled to arrive in the Syrian port on Jan. 5. Two more Russian vessels — the universal cargo vessel Sparta II and the tanker Ivan Skoblev — are expected to arrive on…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

2:46 PM

Ukraine's largest steelmaker launches production of Patriot system armor.

"In a month and a half, we created a project from scratch and made a shield from Metinvest's Ukrainian armor steel for the Patriot air defense system crew, which guarantees protection against debris damage to both the defenders and the air defense control center," said Oleksandr Myronenko, a COO of Metinvest Group.
12:57 PM

Ukrainians in Poland receive fake military summonses.

Poland's Office for Foreigners, which the letter falsely attributes as the author, stressed that it did not issue the document and that its content is fake. Ukraine's Embassy in Warsaw also denied the document's authenticity.
12:06 PM

Next Ramstein summit to be held on Jan. 9.

The meeting will be the first since October 2024, when a leader-level summit in Germany was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his foreign trips to handle Hurricane Milton.
