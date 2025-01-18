Skip to content
SBU detains metro engineer who allegedly directed Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv

by Abbey Fenbert January 18, 2025 8:11 PM 2 min read
An SBU officer surveys items confiscated during an investigation into an alleged Russian spy network on Jan. 18, 2025. (The Security Service of Ukraine)
A Kyiv Metro engineer allegedly let a network of agents who helped direct Russian missile and drone attacks against the capital and Kharkiv Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on Jan. 18.

The agents tracked the movement and positions of Ukrainian troops in order to coordinate Russian aerial attacks, the SBU said.

Russia's Federal Security Service recruited the network leader, a Kyiv Metro engineer, during a meeting in Moscow in 2015, according to the SBU. After the full-scale invasion in 2022, he was instructed to create a network of agents who would monitor the activitiy of Ukrainian troops and cargo.

The engineer allegedly recruited acquaintances into the network, including a Kharkiv resident who deserted the Ukrainian military and previously worked for Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) for 10 years. This agent tracked and reported on the movements of Ukraine's military.

Another agent, an international road transport driver, identified and shared the coordinates of military checkpoints.

The ringleader then passed this intelligence on to the FSB, the SBU claimed.

The leader also personally directed Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, according to intercepted conversations.

SBU officers have detained the alleged leader in Kyiv and another suspected agent in Kharkiv. During the investigation, officers seized cell phones that they said contain evidence of collaboration with Russia, along with four firearms.

Both suspects have been charged with high treason in conjunction with the Prosecutor General's Office. A third suspect, currently in hiding abroad, may also be charged.

The suspects face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, along with confiscation of property.

Ex-MP, leader of Russia-affiliated Ukrainian Orthodox Church charged with treason
Ukrainian law enforcement officers charged former lawmaker and businessman Vadym Novynskyi with high treason and incitement to religious hatred in absentia, the State Bureau of Investigation said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight.

Ukrainian forces attacked oil depots in Russia's Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 18, according to the General Staff and a Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).
6:20 AM  (Updated: )

3 killed, 3 injured following Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv early in the morning on Jan. 18, killing three people and injuring three others, Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.
