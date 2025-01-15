Ukraine’s military now totals 880,000 soldiers, facing 600,000 Russian troops, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 15 that Ukraine's military now comprises 880,000 soldiers, tasked with defending the entire country against 600,000 Russian troops concentrated in specific areas.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, Zelensky said that Russia's localized troop concentration creates a numerical advantage.

"Russian troops are concentrated in several areas, so in some areas, they have a quantitative advantage," he said.

Ukraine has been struggling with a manpower shortage, especially in the infantry, while Russia has intensified its offensive in Donetsk Oblast since the summer of 2024.

Earlier on Jan. 14, a scandal erupted in Ukraine as Air Force members claimed they were being transferred to bolster the infantry.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi issued an order on Jan. 11 to transfer over 5,000 Air Force personnel to Ground Forces units. A senior Air Force officer, speaking anonymously, said transfers began in spring 2024 and have now reached a "critical level," with unit staffing dropping to 50%.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces denied claims of transferring technical and aviation personnel, saying that these resources are being increased.

Critics have called for deeper mobilization reforms, as Ukraine’s army faces challenges related to demographics and an uneven mobilization process.

In 2024, Ukraine lowered its minimum mobilization age from 27 to 25 but resisted calls from international partners to reduce it further to 18.

Zelensky also reported progress in arms production, saying that Ukraine now covers 33-34% of its annual weapons needs — up from less than 10% before the full-scale invasion. Europe and the U.S. supply more than 60% of Ukraine’s weaponry, with each accounting for about 30%.