Dnipropetrovsk firm helped Russia build nuclear weapons labs, SBU says

by Abbey Fenbert January 18, 2025 9:10 PM 2 min read
SBU officers carry out an investigation into a company in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that allegedly shipped metals to Russia that were used to build nuclear weapons labs. (Security Service of Ukraine / Telegram)
A building materials company in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast sent metal products to the Russian Federation that were used to build nuclear weapons laboratories, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Jan. 18, following an investigation into the firm.

The announcement coincides with multiple reports from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies on Jan. 18 exposing alleged instances of treason and plots to aid Russia's war against Ukraine.

Representatives of the company allegedly shipped a large-scale batch of stainless steel profiles to Russia after the full-scale invasion in 2022, the SBU said. These products were used to outfit the Russian Institute for Nuclear Research.

In these labs, "the Russians are developing designs for new models of nuclear-powered missile weapons," the SBU said.

To conceal the shipment to Russia, dealers first sent the materials to a third-party company in the Middle East, according to the investigation. From there, the goods were exported to Russia.

Investigators said they uncovered evidence of criminal activity in mobile phones, computer equipment, and documents seized during searches of the company and of suspects' apartments.

The owner of the company and three subordinates have been charged with providing assistance to an aggressor state. The suspects face a sentence of up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property if convicted.

SBU detains metro engineer who allegedly directed Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv
The engineer allegedly led a network of agents who tracked the movement and positions of Ukrainian troops in order to coordinate Russian aerial attacks, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said.
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight.

Ukrainian forces attacked oil depots in Russia's Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 18, according to the General Staff and a Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).
3 killed, 3 injured following Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv early in the morning on Jan. 18, killing three people and injuring three others, Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.
