4 killed, 3 injured following Russia's attack on Kyiv

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv early in the morning on Jan. 18, killing at least four people, according to city authorities. Three people were injured in the attack, Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, windows were shattered, and smoke filled the entrance of a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Several cars caught fire following the attack.

A water supply pipeline was also damaged in the area. Repair crews have been dispatched to the site, according to Klitschko.

The glass entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station was also damaged, Klitschko said, adding that the station is currently closed for entry and exit, with trains bypassing it without stopping.

Debris were detected in the city's Desnianskyi district, Tkachenko reported.