General Staff: Russia has lost 818,740 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 19, 2025 9:11 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian main battle tanks and armored vehicles lying beside a road on May 25, 2022, in Irpin, Ukraine. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 818,740 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 19.

This number includes 1,580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,811 tanks, 20,412 armored fighting vehicles, 34,401 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,055 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,046 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,615 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine hits 2 oil depots in Russia overnight.

Ukrainian forces attacked oil depots in Russia's Tula and Kaluga oblasts overnight on Jan. 18, according to the General Staff and a Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).
6:20 AM  (Updated: )

3 killed, 3 injured following Russia's attack on Kyiv.

Russia launched an attack on Kyiv early in the morning on Jan. 18, killing three people and injuring three others, Kyiv city military administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.