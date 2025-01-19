General Staff: Russia has lost 818,740 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 818,740 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 19.

This number includes 1,580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,811 tanks, 20,412 armored fighting vehicles, 34,401 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,055 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,046 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,615 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.