News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 817,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 18, 2025 9:09 AM 1 min read
Soldiers of Ukraine's 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade fire a 122mm self-propelled howitzer, “Gvozdika,” towards Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 5, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk/24th Separate Mechanized Brigade)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 817,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 18.

This number includes 1,340 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,803 tanks, 20,394 armored fighting vehicles, 34,325 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,040 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,046 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,579 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia, Iran sign strategic partnership deal; Ukraine strikes Russian S-400 radar equipment
Key developments on Jan. 17: * Putin, Pezeshkian sign strategic Russia-Iran partnership agreement in Moscow * Ukraine strikes Russian S-400 radar equipment in Belgorod Oblast, military claims * Biden administration secretly funded Ukraine’s drone industry, NYT reports * US assured Putin no nucl…
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:04 PM
Explainer

How will Russia’s war end?

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump promised to end the Ukraine-Russia war during his campaign. As inauguration approaches on Jan. 20, the Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell lays out the four scenarios that could see an end to the war in Ukraine — for better or worse.
