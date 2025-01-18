General Staff: Russia has lost 817,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 817,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 18.

This number includes 1,340 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,803 tanks, 20,394 armored fighting vehicles, 34,325 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,040 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,046 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,579 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.