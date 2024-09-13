The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
News Feed, United States, Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Ukraine, Russia, Long-range missiles, War
No changes in US policy on long-range strikes into Russia expected, White House says

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 13, 2024 11:01 PM 2 min read
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby at a press briefing on Dec. 6, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
The U.S. is not planning to change its policy regarding Ukraine's use of Western weapons to carry out long-range strikes into Russia, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Sept. 13.

"There is no change to our view on the provision of long-range strike capabilities for Ukraine to use inside of Russia," Kirby said.

"I would not expect any major announcement in that regard," he said, referencing speculation that such a decision would be announced following meetings between President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington.

While Western countries eased restrictions on the use of certain arms just across the border after a Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast in May, limits on long-range strikes deep inside Russia remained in place.

At the same time, there have been growing reports that the U.K. may amend its position regarding the use of its Storm Shadow missiles for long-range strikes.

The Guardian reported on Sept. 11, citing unnamed U.K. officials, that such a decision had already been made ahead of a joint trip by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy to Kyiv.

Other countries, such as Sweden, Finland, and Canada, have come out in recent days to say they fully support Ukraine using Western-supplied weapons to hit deep into Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials have upped their saber-rattling in response, claiming that the move would mean NATO is directly at war with Russia.

Kirby said that the U.S. was taking the threats seriously but added that "this is not rhetoric that we haven't heard from (Putin) before."

The long-range missiles Ukraine could soon be firing deep into Russia
The U.S. and U.K. may be on the verge of what could be a hugely significant move regarding the war in Ukraine, with reports suggesting both countries might soon allow Kyiv to use their long-range weapons to strike targets deep in Russian territory. U.S. President Joe Biden
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
News Feed

1:28 PM

Chinese defense minister calls for talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Beijing has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war but has simultaneously deepened economic ties with Moscow and backed the country against Western sanctions. China is pushing its peace plan, which doesn't envisage the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukrainian territory and was dismissed by the West.
11:30 AM

Ukrainian pilots arrive in Romania for F-16 training.

Ukrainian pilots arrived in Romania to start training on Dutch aircraft at the Borcea air base "a few days ago," Digi24 news outlet reported on Sept. 12. They are now reportedly learning details about the F-16s on the ground.
