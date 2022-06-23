Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, June 23, 2022

Subscribe to newsletter

Belarus Weekly

Subscribe
Volunteers keep Donbas running through its darkest hours
National
Ukraine is set to receive EU candidate status, but when is membership coming?
National
Did the War End? Ep. 4: Tried and (Un)true – Russia’s War on Information
Podcasts
National
Ukraine is set to receive EU candidate status, but when is membership coming?Ukraine is set to receive EU candidate status, but when is membership coming?
June 22, 2022
Membership in the European Union has long been Ukraine’s key aspiration. The EuroMaidan Revolution of 2013-2014 was spurred on by the popular desire to get closer to the...
Volunteers keep Donbas running through its darkest hoursVolunteers keep Donbas running through its darkest hours
June 22, 2022
Residents of the village of Iverske line up to receive humanitarian aid from Vse Bude Dobre and its donor, World Central Kitchen, on June 11, 2022. (The Kyiv...
Ukraine’s biggest judicial corruption case sent to trialUkraine’s biggest judicial corruption case sent to trial
June 20, 2022
A corruption case against Pavlo Vovk, Ukraine's most notorious judge, has been sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court, the anti-corruption prosecutor's office said on June 20. Vovk, head of...
Politics
Serhiy Prytula: ‘Flawed political system has not vanished, it has laid low until war ends’Serhiy Prytula: ‘Flawed political system has not vanished, it has laid low until war ends’
June 19, 2022
When Russia’s full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24, Serhiy Prytula, comedian turned politician, quit everything he was working on to fully devote himself to helping Ukraine.Since then, his...
Zelensky's full speech at Munich Security ConferenceZelensky's full speech at Munich Security Conference
February 19, 2022
Editor's Note: The following is the full translated transcript of the speech delivered by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the 58th Munich Security Conference on Feb. 19. It was...
Zelensky’s MP expelled from party after video showed him try to bribe policeZelensky’s MP expelled from party after video showed him try to bribe police
February 2, 2022
Oleksandr Trukhin, a lawmaker from the governing President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People faction, was kicked out of the party after a journalistic investigation exposed his attempts...
Business
Ukraine's resilient tech industry doing well in spite of warUkraine's resilient tech industry doing well in spite of war
May 22, 2022
Unlike Ukraine's manufacturing plants, warehouses and stores, many of which lie in ruins, its IT sector has had much better luck. The tech industry reacted with lightning speed...
Russia’s war may halve Ukraine's economy, increasing budget deficit by billionsRussia’s war may halve Ukraine's economy, increasing budget deficit by billions
May 5, 2022
After Ukraine ended 2021 with a historically high gross domestic product (GDP) of $195 billion, top officials issued optimistic forecasts for the coming year.Then the war began, killing...
Germany’s software giant SAP keeps its Russian clients despite claims it shut down cloud services in RussiaGermany’s software giant SAP keeps its Russian clients despite claims it shut down cloud services in Russia
April 5, 2022
The German software giant SAP appears to have been hypocritical about its promises to stop providing cloud services to Russian clients over Russia's war in Ukraine.According to a...
Opinion
Oksana Bashuk Hepburn: New thinking needed in the global democratic camp on Russia’s war in UkraineOksana Bashuk Hepburn: New thinking needed in the global democratic camp on Russia’s war in Ukraine
June 22, 2022
Make no mistake, talking about off-ramps and non-humiliating exits for Russia or lack of Ukraine’s readiness for EU membership as it battles for its existence against Russian dictator...
Eugene Czolij: EU must wholeheartedly grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membershipEugene Czolij: EU must wholeheartedly grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership
June 22, 2022
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors.  On 23-24 June, a European Summit will be held in Brussels where the European Council,...
Sergiy Makogon: Nord Stream 1 is Putin’s weapon. We have to disarm himSergiy Makogon: Nord Stream 1 is Putin’s weapon. We have to disarm him
June 6, 2022
Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors. How can we say with confidence that Ukraine is fighting for Europe? Well, there...
Eastern Europe
As Belarus' regime sides with Putin, people try to help Ukraine winAs Belarus' regime sides with Putin, people try to help Ukraine win
June 20, 2022
With a Telegram channel boasting 390,000 subscribers, Belaruski Hayun gained recognition after it published a video of Russian soldiers sending parcels of seemingly looted goods from Mazyr, a...
Belarus Weekly: Minsk continues to keep Ukraine on high alert by conducting military drills near borderBelarus Weekly: Minsk continues to keep Ukraine on high alert by conducting military drills near border
June 17, 2022
Belarus continues to keep Ukraine on high alert by conducting military drills near the border. Government-sponsored disinformation is inciting panic, claiming that Belarus’ border is being breached by...
Belarus Weekly: Propaganda bolstering depiction of Ukraine as a vile state, military mining the country’s bordersBelarus Weekly: Propaganda bolstering depiction of Ukraine as a vile state, military mining the country’s borders
June 10, 2022
The Kyiv Independent is continuing to provide readers with a weekly roundup to help explain current events in Belarus. To receive the Belarus Weekly newsletter subscribe via this...
Tech
Ukraine's resilient tech industry doing well in spite of warUkraine's resilient tech industry doing well in spite of war
May 22, 2022
Unlike Ukraine's manufacturing plants, warehouses and stores, many of which lie in ruins, its IT sector has had much better luck. The tech industry reacted with lightning speed...
Over 50 IT companies join Ukraine's 'special tax regime' Diia City in first three daysOver 50 IT companies join Ukraine's 'special tax regime' Diia City in first three days
February 14, 2022
On Feb. 8, the Diia City, a special legal and tax regime for IT businesses, came into force.With Diia City, the government wants to raise the share of the...
Glovo acquires Ukrainian grocery delivery Zakaz.uaGlovo acquires Ukrainian grocery delivery Zakaz.ua
January 23, 2022
Spanish food delivery service Glovo has signed an acquisition deal with the Ukraine-based grocery delivery service Zakaz.ua, Ukrainian tech media Ain.ua reported on Jan. 21.The companies didn't disclose the acquisition...
Culture
Serhiy Zhadan: ‘If Russia wins, there will be no literature, no culture, nothing’Serhiy Zhadan: ‘If Russia wins, there will be no literature, no culture, nothing’
June 10, 2022
“C’mon, this way,” Serhiy Zhadan said, climbing the stairs of Kharkiv’s Puppet Theater. We follow the writer’s black cigarette jeans and iconic leather jacket through a maze of corridors,...
Renowned Ukrainian cartoonist Anatoliy Vasylenko dies at 83Renowned Ukrainian cartoonist Anatoliy Vasylenko dies at 83
June 9, 2022
Anatoliy Vasylenko had the rare talent of being able to transform Ukrainian politics, with its endless supply of corrupt officials and controversial events, into a laughing matter.He spent...
‘Navalny’ movie review: Documentary depicts a hero, but who is Navalny to Ukraine?‘Navalny’ movie review: Documentary depicts a hero, but who is Navalny to Ukraine?
May 6, 2022
The 2022 documentary “Navalny” opens with filmmaker Daniel Roher posing a question to Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition figure whose notoriety is just shy of that of a...
Podcasts
Did the War End? Ep. 4: Tried and (Un)true – Russia’s War on InformationDid the War End? Ep. 4: Tried and (Un)true – Russia’s War on Information
June 23, 2022
Disinformation has been a part of Russia's geopolitical strategy since the establishment of the Russian Imperial Police in 1881. How has Russia weaponized information, from the 1800s, Soviet...
Did the War End? Ep. 3: Escaping Mariupol – Max’s StoryDid the War End? Ep. 3: Escaping Mariupol – Max’s Story
June 16, 2022
Throughout Russia's war, Ukrainians all over the country have shown remarkable courage, be it to help a stranger or save their loved ones.In this episode of our podcast...
Did the War End? Ep. 2: Defending AzovstalDid the War End? Ep. 2: Defending Azovstal
June 11, 2022
Azovstal, a steel plant in now Russian-occupied Mariupol, has become a symbol of Ukraine’s fierce resistance to the Russian invasion. Thousands of Ukrainian fighters defended the plant with...
Company news
advertisingKyiv’s Brookes CIL International School ranked among world’s best schoolsKyiv’s Brookes CIL International School ranked among world’s best schools
February 9, 2022
Kyiv’s Brookes CIL International School was listed among the top new international schools of 2022 by the U.S. education magazine The Knowledge Review.“Another state-of-the-art international school is currently...
advertisingRed Cross, Coca-Cola HBC deepen partnership to boost corporate volunteering, support youth development in UkraineRed Cross, Coca-Cola HBC deepen partnership to boost corporate volunteering, support youth development in Ukraine
February 9, 2022
Coca-Cola HBC Ukraine has supplied the Red Cross with nearly 900,000 liters of drinking water and other beverages since 2009. (Coca-Cola HBC)After more than 10 years of cooperation,...

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok