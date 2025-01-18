Skip to content
Media identifies nearly 89,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat January 18, 2025 2:54 AM 2 min read
Fresh graves are seen at a cemetery in the city of Mariupol on June 2, 2022, amid Russia's full-scale invasion iof Ukraine. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
Journalists have identified the names of 88,726 Russian soldiers who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to a joint investigation by BBC Russia and Mediazona.

Since the media outlets' last update in mid-December, the names of 3,965 Russian soldiers have been added to the list of casualties.

The journalists note that the actual figures are likely significantly higher, as their verified information comes from public sources such as obituaries, posts by relatives, regional media reports, and statements from local authorities.

The confirmed death toll now includes 20,200 volunteers, 15,300 recruited prisoners, and 10,300 mobilized soldiers, according to the media outlets. Over 4,600 officers have also been confirmed to have been killed.

Russia has gained ground in eastern Ukraine and Kursk Oblast in recent months but at the cost of heavy casualties as well as equipment losses. The journalists note that as Russian military equipment dwindles, commanders may be forced to provide less protective equipment to soldiers, highlighted by their use of civilian cars in attacks — which ultimately may lead to a higher casualty rate.

As of Jan. 17, Russia has lost a total of 815,820 troops since the full-scale invasion began, Ukraine's General Staff reported. The estimate, which is broadly in-line with estimates made by Western intelligence agencies, likely includes those killed, captured, wounded, and missing.

Moscow does not disclose its casualty figures, though a Defense Ministry official recently let slip that the department received 48,000 requests to identify missing soldiers.

President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed in a rare statement in early December that Ukraine had lost 43,000 soldiers on the battlefield since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
