Ukrainian drones hit key bridge, power stations in Russia's Rostov Oblast, governor says

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Ukrainian drone strikes on the morning of Nov. 8 damaged a bridge and energy facilities in Russia's Rostov Oblast, causing traffic closures and blackouts, regional Governor Yuri Slyusar reported.

Drone debris reportedly damaged the bridge over the Mius River, located on the R-280 highway — a strategic road that links Rostov Oblast with several Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine, including Crimea.

Traffic on the road leading to the bridge has been completely shut down due to drone damage, Slyusar said.

The governor later reported that a Ukrainian drone strike also damaged a transformer at the Sulin power substation in the region's Millerovsky district, cutting off electricity in multiple villages.

Energy workers will begin repairs after emergency responders clear the scene, Slyusar said. No casualties were reported.

0:00 / 1× Eyewitness footage of the reported drone attack on the bridge over the Mius River in Russia's Rostov Oblast on Nov. 8, 2026. (Exilenova-Plus / Telegram)

The Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova-Plus published footage purportedly depicting the attack on the Mius River bridge, reporting that the target was struck by an FP-2 drone.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims at the time of publication.

The bridge over the Mius River, situated at the 97th kilometer of the R-280 highway in Rostov Oblast's Neklinovsky district, connects the southern Russian region with the occupied Ukrainian territories of Mariupol, Melitopol, and Crimea.

Ukraine's "middle strike" campaign, launched in spring 2026, has targeted Russian logistics along this roadway, part of the so-called "highway of death" carrying military cargo from mainland Russia to occupied Ukraine.

The reported strike on Rostov Oblast follows a mass Russian attack on bridges and infrastructure in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Overnight on Nov. 6-7, Russia launched multiple waves of ballistic missiles at Kyiv, damaging the city's Northern Bridge over the Dnipro River. Both the Northern and Southern Bridge — major transit hubs connecting Kyiv's eastern and western sides — have come under attack multiple times in recent weeks, disrupting vehicle traffic and public transportation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov. 8 charged Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi with establishing a free public transportation program for Kyiv residents in light of Russia's assault on bridges and metro stations.

Kyiv Oblast residents have also faced daily, prolonged power and water outages since the beginning of the heating season, when Russia began its annual assault on Ukraine's power grid. Kyiv endured Russia's largest mass attack on energy infrastructure this year on Nov. 3.

Regions across Ukraine also faced Russian attacks on substations, transmission systems, and power plants.

Zelensky warned on Nov. 6 that despite Ukraine's air defense shortage, the Ukrainian military was preparing to respond to Russia's energy assault with additional long-range strikes on strategic targets in Russia.