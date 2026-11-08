Zelensky tasks PM with creating free transportation program in Kyiv as Russia's bridge attacks hinder travel

President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Prime Minister Serhii Koretsyi on Nov. 8 to create a free overground transportation program that will facilitate travel in the event of metro disruptions and bridge closures caused by Russian attacks.

According to the president's advisor, Dmytro Lytvyn, the plan's details could be presented as soon as tomorrow.

Moving around Kyiv has become increasingly difficult as Russian missiles have begun targeting bridges connecting the capital's two banks across the Dnipro river.

The Northern Bridge was once again struck in overnight on Nov. 6-7 as Russia launched 36 ballistic missiles at Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Zelensky said.

"The necessary number of vehicles and the reorganization of traffic in certain parts of Kyiv are currently being worked out," Zelensky said on social media.

Since early October, Russia has been targeting bridges to severely disrupt civilian travel and freight transportation. On numerous occasions, people have been seen crossing bridges on foot as structural damage and constant air raid alerts shut down vehicle and train transportation.

The president also met with heads of regional administration for a report on their urgent needs amid incessant Russian attacks.

Kharkiv, a city the president has praised on numerous occasions for its wartime organization, is one of the few cities offering free-of-charge transportation. Zelensky has applauded Kharkiv's winter preparations when criticizing those of Kyiv's administration, led by mayor Vitali Klitschko.

This is not the first time Zelensky's administration has proposed free transit benefits as part of a winter support package. Former Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko was tasked in 2025 with implementing a slate of proposed winter programs that were widely criticized as populist schemes to boost the government's popularity.

The package included 3,000 miles of free travel on Ukrainian Railways, along with one-time payments to all Ukrainians.

Critics said the proposals would divert state funds from urgent wartime needs in attempt to appease voters in distant future elections.

Zelensky's latest proposal for free transportation comes as Ukraine faces what officials have called its "worst budget situation" since 2022.