Russian ballistic missiles slam Kyiv, damage Northern Bridge, injure at least 6 people

The aftermath of the Russian ballistic missile attack on the Solomianskyi District that damaged a kindergarten, Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2026. (Chris Occhicone / The Kyiv Independent)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Several waves of Russian ballistic missiles hit Kyiv overnight on Nov. 6 to 7, just hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was preparing another large-scale infrastructure attack.

At least six people in the city of Kyiv have been injured, according to authorities. Among the injured in the city of Kyiv is a 14-year-old girl, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Two of the injured have been hospitalized.

Klitschko reported damage to a five-story residential building in the city's Solomianskyi District and shattered windows at another five-story building at an unspecified location. Emergency services have been dispatched to both scenes, he said.

A kindergarten in the Solomianskyi District was also damaged by the attack, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

The Kyiv Independent reporter on the ground said that as of the morning of Nov. 7, a group of women had come to clean the rubble in the damaged kindergarten, and everyone was working hard and quickly in a very organized way.

Women cleaning the aftermath of the Russian ballistic missile attack on the Solomianskyi District that damaged a kindergarten, Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2026. (Chris Occhicone / The Kyiv Independent) Women cleaning the aftermath of the Russian ballistic missile attack on the Solomianskyi District that damaged a kindergarten, Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2026. (Chris Occhicone / The Kyiv Independent) A woman cleaning the aftermath of the Russian Russian ballistic missile attack on the Solomianskyi District of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2026. (Chris Occhicone / The Kyiv Independent) A man in a kindergarten's swimming pool that was damaged in a Russian ballistic missile attack on the Solomianskyi District of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2026. (Chris Occhicone / The Kyiv Independent)

Local resident Yuliia Ponomariova, 20, used to attend this kindergarten as a child. She told the Kyiv Independent it's not the first attack that has happened close to her home, as the Solomianskyi District is often targeted in Russian attacks.

"Now I feel very empty. (This kindergarten) is very precious to me. I still can't quite comprehend that an instant missile attack struck and destroyed an important place for me. I'm glad I survived, that my parents are safe, and that the flat is intact. But it's very frightening what is happening in my neighborhood," Ponomariova said.

"I don't wish this on anyone. Except for the citizens of our neighboring country (Russia)," she added.

The Russian attack also damaged Kyiv's crucial Northern Bridge, which is currently closed to traffic in both directions, Klitschko said. As of the morning, the roadbed, trolleybus contact line, and power line were damaged, he added.

"Road workers and utility workers are already working on the Northern Bridge," the mayor ensured.

On the evening of Nov. 6, Zelensky told Ukrainians that intelligence reports point to another massive Russian strike on infrastructure, targeting bridges, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure.

As of the morning of Nov. 7, the Air Force reported Russia launched 172 Shahed-type drones, 137 of those jet-powered, and an unspecified number of ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight. The Air Force claimed to have shot down or suppressed four ballistic missiles and 149 Shahed-type drones, including 117 jet-powered drones, across 24 locations.

"Russia is preparing for the trilateral talks by launching ballistic missiles at Ukrainian critical infrastructure," Zelensky commented on the attack in the morning.

Russia fired 36 ballistic missiles overnight, all aimed at Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, according to Zelensky. In Kyiv Oblast, Russia struck substations that connect the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and Ukraine's central oblasts, he added.

"When Russia is trying to push Kyiv – a city of millions – and the entire country into a blackout, Ukraine cannot be left alone. We are counting on increased bilateral support from America," Zelensky said.

A building in the Solomianskyi District that was damaged in the Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2026. (Chris Occhicone / The Kyiv Independent)

Overnight, as Ukraine's Air Force warned that ballistic missiles were bound for the capital, a series of explosions rocked the city, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.

The first barrage of missiles attacked Kyiv in quick succession, with the Air Force reporting that at least six missiles were launched at the city in the span of a few minutes shortly before 11 p.m. local time on Nov. 6.

Residents received an all-clear signal about 30 minutes later. But the respite was brief, with another aerial alert coming shortly before midnight. A fresh missile wave targeted the city shortly after 1 a.m., with Kyiv Independent journalists reporting another round of at least six loud blasts.

Klitschko reported explosions in the suburbs and warned that Russia was attacking infrastructure facilities with ballistic missiles.

A car in the Solomianskyi District that was crashed in the Russian missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2026. (Chris Occhicone / The Kyiv Independent)

Explosions again rocked the city at 3:04 a.m. local time, a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground reported. The wave of explosions continued with ballistic missiles targeting the city at 3:30 a.m. local time, the reporter said.

Klitschko said on the morning of Nov. 7 that the capital's water supply system was operating normally, while work was underway to connect the capital's residential buildings to the heating network.

The comment came after a temporary water crisis in the capital, which left most districts of the city without a water supply.

Outside of the city, Kyiv Oblast Governor Tymur Tkachenko reported that a Russian jet-powered drone attack in the Brovary district caused a fire in a home, injuring one victim. The man was extracted from the rubble of the damaged building and has been hospitalized due to burns and multiple shrapnel wounds.

In total, Russia's attack on the wider Kyiv Oblast killed one person and injured two others, while damaging energy facilities in the Bucha and Obukhiv districts, the National Police said in the morning.

Ukraine's biggest private energy firm, DTEK, said that there is no electricity supply in part of the Brovary district as a result of the Russian attack.

Kyiv, a city the size of Berlin with a population of 3 million, has come under relentless assault in recent weeks as Russia begins its annual campaign against Ukraine's power grid. The city endured the largest strike on energy this year on Nov. 3, leading to widespread blackouts and water supply cutoffs.

As residents suffer, city officials and the central government have traded blame for the worsening state of Kyiv's energy infrastructure ahead of winter.