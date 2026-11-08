3 people, including child, die in Kyiv Oblast from improperly running generator as Russia slams power grids across Ukraine

Three people, including a child, died of carbon monoxide poisoning in the village of Chupyra, just south of Kyiv, after running a generator in their basement, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported on Nov. 8.

Kyiv and the surrounding region have been facing daily, prolonged outages of power and water. On Nov. 3, Russia launched its largest mass attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this year by targeting substations, transmission systems, and power plants across the country.

Widespread use of generators has returned as millions of Ukrainians are once again forced to rely on them for whatever electricity and heat they can get, amid Russia’s continued attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure.

The State Emergency Service said the victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning because they ran the generator in the basement instead of outside, at a safe distance.

Another child in the home was hospitalized following the incident.

The energy situation extends beyond Kyiv. More than 600,000 people have been left without power in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast following Russian attacks on the region's power grid, according to local authorities.

Russia has carried out more than 350 attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since September, damaging more than 800 pieces of equipment, Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Oct. 30.

This year, Ukrainians are deprived of more than just heating and light. Lack of electricity following attacks on energy infrastructure has put Kyiv's water system at a growing risk of a sewage crisis this winter.