Russia preparing major attack against Ukraine's bridges, critical infrastructure, Zelensky warns

Intelligence reports indicate that Russia is preparing to launch a large-scale attack against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his evening address on Nov. 6.

The warning follows a barrage of Russian strikes on energy facilities across Ukraine. It also comes less than a week before the next round of U.S.-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi.

"We currently have intelligence indicating that a new attack is being prepared against our energy infrastructure, our bridges across the Dnipro River, and civilian infrastructure," Zelensky told Ukrainians on Nov. 6.

Russia's latest assault has battered Kyiv's energy infrastructure, causing mass blackouts and the worst water supply shortages of the full-scale war. Recent attacks have also increasingly targeted Kyiv's bridges over the Dnipro River.

Both the Northern and Southern bridges are among Kyiv's main transport arteries, carrying tens of thousands of residents across the Dnipro each day.

Zelensky said that Ukraine's military was preparing to defend against the next attack, but emphasized that this is "no easy task" given Ukraine's air defense crisis.

"We need interceptors for the Patriot systems," he said. "Every agreement matters. Every day counts when it comes to deliveries. And we strongly urge our partners not to postpone deliveries."

The president's plea alludes to the unexplained month-long delay in U.S. approval for deliveries of Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems.

But while Ukraine waits for missiles, it is not waiting to prepare countermeasures against Moscow.

"Today I spoke with the team responsible for deep-strike operations — our long-range strikes," Zelensky said.

"Russia will face our response."