Ukraine’s parliament passed a landmark law legalizing the crypto market in Ukraine, more than a year after the bill’s first reading, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an opposition lawmaker from the Holos Party, reported on Nov. 25.

Ukraine remains one of the world’s top cryptocurrency nations, but the market has operated in a legal gray zone, leaving it vulnerable to criminals and Russian agents, while Ukraine loses out on hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue, according to some estimates.

In parliament, 271 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, which could raise as much as Hr 15 billion ($330 million) for the budget annually, Zhelezniak wrote on his popular Telegram channel. If signed by the president, the law will come into force in July 2027.

The law sets a general income tax rate of 18% and 5% military tax on transactions involving virtual assets. In the first year after the law comes into effect, withdrawals converted into traditional currency would be taxed at a preferential 5% rate.

As the Kyiv Independent was the first to report, authorities had agreed to the draft law last week, more than a year after parliament backed the bill in its first reading on Sept. 3, 2025, and more than four years after Kyiv first voted to rein in the crypto market in February 2022.

One of the main bottlenecks was deciding which state bodies would regulate the market and what their responsibilities would be.

Under amendments introduced earlier this month, jurisdiction will be split between the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) and the central bank.

The NSSMC will be responsible for determining who is allowed to operate in the crypto market, including licensing, tracking blockchain activity, and communicating with the courts to block unlicensed platforms and apps.

The central bank will handle virtual assets’ impact on the hryvnia and the banking system, including regulating e-money tokens, currency controls, and monitoring how people move between the hryvnia and cryptocurrencies. It will also be able to step in on currency transactions for 24 months to protect the hryvnia in an emergency.