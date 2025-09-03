KI logo
Ukraine's parliament backs bill to legalize, tax virtual assets in first reading

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
A sitting of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, livestreamed from the session hall in the media room in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 5, 2024. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Ukraine's parliament passed in the first reading on Sept. 3 a draft law to legalize the country's virtual assets market and set out rules for taxation, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

Ukraine has one of the world's highest rates of cryptocurrency ownership, with around 16% of the population holding crypto assets before Russia's full-scale invasion, comparable to the U.S.

Despite its popularity, the market remains largely unregulated, with billions of dollars in annual transactions going untaxed.

The bill defines virtual assets as digital property that exists through blockchain technology. The assets would not be recognized as money or used as legal tender in Ukraine, but instead treated as movable property under civil law.

The draft sets a general taxation rate of 18% income tax and 5% military tax on transactions involving virtual assets. In the first year after the law comes into effect, withdrawals converted into traditional currency would be taxed at a preferential 5% rate.

The legislation was passed with the support of 246 lawmakers. Zhelezniak said further amendments will be introduced before the bill's second reading.

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Wednesday, September 3
2 killed, 35 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched 502 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones, along with 16 Kalibr and eight Kh-101 cruise missiles overnight. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly intercepted 430 drones and 21 missiles.

