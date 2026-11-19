Ukraine is a step closer to reining in its unregulated crypto market after the National Bank and National Securities and Stock Market Commission both agreed on a virtual assets draft law, more than a year after parliament passed the bill’s first reading, Ukraine's National Bank told the Kyiv Independent in a written statement on Nov. 19.

Ukraine is one of the world’s top cryptocurrency nations, with an estimated 16% of the population holding digital assets prior to the full-scale invasion. But the market has operated in a legal gray zone, leaving it vulnerable to criminals and Russian agents, while Ukraine loses out on hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue, according to some estimates.

"At a time of war, with significant Russian money moving through virtual assets, leaving this market unregulated is a real risk," Vasyl Orieshkin, the virtual assets regulation lead at the Ukraine Countering Illicit Finance project, told the Kyiv Independent.

"For the first time, this law will give Ukraine the ability to regulate the market and detect illicit transactions."

The central bank previously sent back the draft law on Nov. 4, citing regulatory risks that it said needed to be amended before the second reading in parliament. Following weeks of "constructive" discussions, the central bank and NSSMC recently agreed to the proposed solutions, although the bill still needs to be passed by parliament.

"We will be able to speak of a final approval only after a relevant discussion within the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, which is scheduled for December of this year," the National Bank wrote.

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The bill defines virtual assets as digital property that exists through blockchain technology. The assets would not be recognized as money or used as legal tender in Ukraine, but instead treated as movable property under civil law.

If passed, it will come into effect on July 1, 2027.

The law will bring Ukraine’s virtual assets regulations in line with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework. International partners have steadily put pressure on Ukraine to move forward with regulating digital assets as part of its commitments to both the EU and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Those who operate in the shadows will keep trying to get around the rules. But a meaningful part of the market will move into the open, and that is good for Ukraine’s investment climate," said Orieshkin.

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Parliament backed the bill in its first reading on Sept. 3, 2025, but it was then held up as a parliamentary working group spent a year reviewing 2,561 submitted amendments. One of the main bottlenecks was deciding which state bodies would regulate the market and what their responsibilities would be.

Under the recent amendments, jurisdiction will be split between the NSSMC and the central bank.

The NSSMC will be responsible for determining who is allowed to operate in the crypto market, including licensing, tracking blockchain activity, and communicating with the courts to block unlicensed platforms and apps.

The central bank will handle virtual assets’ impact on the hryvnia and the banking system, including regulating e-money tokens, currency controls, and monitoring how people move between the hryvnia and cryptocurrencies. It will also be able to step in on currency transactions for 24 months to protect the hryvnia in an emergency.

Beyond the crypto market, Ukraine is facing increasing pressure to clean up its shadow economy and tackle financial crimes.

Last week, parliament backed a crucial anti-money laundering law as Kyiv takes steps toward joining the Single Euro Payments Area — a network that makes euro transfers faster and cheaper.

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