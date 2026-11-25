Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree on Nov. 24 to remove filmmaker Alexander Sokurov from the Presidential Civil Society and Human Rights Council, an advisory board that exists in name only given the systemic destruction of civil liberties in the country.

Sokurov, best known abroad for his 2002 experimental film "Russian Ark," was a member of the so-called council since 2018. All of its members are hand-picked by Putin.

The filmmaker has occupied a strange place in Russian society post-2014, having chosen not to go into exile like many other figures in the cultural sphere.

At the same time, Sokurov has not publicly supported the full-scale war against Ukraine, and earlier, in 2016, tried to appeal to Putin for Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov’s release from prison.

More recently, Sokurov criticized the foreign agents law at a meeting of the so-called council in December 2025, calling the designation, which is used to crush dissent, both "terrifying" and "humiliating."

While Sokurov has thus far escaped legal pressure from the authorities, other people in Russia have been targeted for far less public forms of protest, like artist Alexandra Skochilenko, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2023 for replacing five supermarket price tags with anti-war messages.

However, Sokurov has also complained about increasing censorship in his work as a filmmaker. His films have been repeatedly denied distribution certificates by the Culture Ministry and removed from local festival lineups since 2022.

Putin’s Nov. 24 decree also removed several other council members, replacing them with figures who have explicitly supported Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine or worked in occupied Ukrainian territories.

The reshuffle suggests that even the theater of dissent in Russia which existed by allowing few figures like Sokurov to speak out is no longer being tolerated by the Kremlin.