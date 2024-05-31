Ukraine, Norway sign long-term security agreement

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere signed a bilateral security agreement in Stockholm on May 31.

Oslo pledges to provide Ukraine with at least $1.3 billion in military aid in 2024.

Overall, Norway invested about $6.9 billion in the long-term Nansen Program, covering the period between 2023 and 2027, the agreement says.

Together with other allies, Norway will also help Ukraine develop its F-16 capacities. The country has affirmed readiness to transfer its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but the agreement did not specify their number or expected date of delivery.

Ukraine recently signed a similar deal with Belgium, under which the western European country promised to deliver 30 F-16s by 2028, with the first aircraft expected to arrive this year.

Norway further agreed to help Ukraine develop maritime capabilities in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov and to continue providing NASAMS air defenses, including relevant equipment and training.

The agreement also affirms Norway's support for Ukraine's peace formula, sanctions against Russia, compensation of war damages, and the efforts to bring the aggressor to justice.

Oslo will also provide economic and humanitarian support, back Ukraine's NATO aspirations, and help Kyiv counter Russian propaganda.

Iceland becomes the 15th country to sign such a deal, along with Iceland, Sweden, Belgium, Spain, the U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Finland, Portugal, and Latvia.

The treaties are based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) countries last July and are designed to help Kyiv fend off Russian forces and deter future aggression.