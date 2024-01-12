Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Security agreement with UK 'unprecedented,' today 'entered history of our state'

by Nate Ostiller January 12, 2024 9:59 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walks with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv on January 12, 2024. Sunak visited Kyiv to launch "a major new package of support" for Ukraine and increase military funding for this financial year to £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion), his office said. (Stefan Rousseau/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the U.K. signed on Jan. 12 is "unprecedented" and that this day "entered the history of our state."

The comments came after U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv on Jan. 12 and announced a 2.5-billion-pound ($3.2 billion) military aid package. Sunak and Zelensky also signed a new deal on security cooperation, the first bilateral commitment finalized as part of the security assurances announced by the Group of Seven (G7) last July.

The security deal signed by Sunak and Zelensky stipulates London's commitment to support Kyiv for a period of 10 years.

The deal, published on the presidential office's website, sets out a mode of cooperation in the military sphere, maritime security, defense industry, protection of critical infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

It also recognized Russia and its proxies as "dangerous organized crime" and affirmed a commitment to restoring the full territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Zelensky compared it to the security agreement between the U.S. and Israel.

"This is not simply a declaration. This is a reality that will come to fruition as a result of our cooperation, including security commitments from a major global power, the United Kingdom," Zelensky said.

Ukraine war latest: Latvia announces new aid for Kyiv, including artillery, munitions, helicopters
Key updates on Jan. 11: * Latvia announces new aid for Kyiv, including artillery, munitions, helicopters * Prosecutor General: Kyiv has preliminary evidence Russia uses North Korean missiles in Ukraine * Defense Minister says new version of mobilization bill ready, condemns ‘politicization’ of i…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.