Zelensky: Security agreement with UK 'unprecedented,' today 'entered history of our state'

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the U.K. signed on Jan. 12 is "unprecedented" and that this day "entered the history of our state."

The comments came after U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv on Jan. 12 and announced a 2.5-billion-pound ($3.2 billion) military aid package. Sunak and Zelensky also signed a new deal on security cooperation, the first bilateral commitment finalized as part of the security assurances announced by the Group of Seven (G7) last July.

The security deal signed by Sunak and Zelensky stipulates London's commitment to support Kyiv for a period of 10 years.

The deal, published on the presidential office's website, sets out a mode of cooperation in the military sphere, maritime security, defense industry, protection of critical infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

It also recognized Russia and its proxies as "dangerous organized crime" and affirmed a commitment to restoring the full territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Zelensky compared it to the security agreement between the U.S. and Israel.

"This is not simply a declaration. This is a reality that will come to fruition as a result of our cooperation, including security commitments from a major global power, the United Kingdom," Zelensky said.