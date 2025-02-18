Skip to content
Over 10,000 applications to join military submitted by young recruits following introduction of 'special contracts,' Defense Ministry says

by Dmytro Basmat February 18, 2025 5:04 AM 2 min read
Young soldiers of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion who recently joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine pose in ammunition during orientation training as Ukrainian soldiers undergo training before being sent to the front in Ukraine on April 8, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military has received over 10,000 applications from volunteer recruits aged 18 to 24 following the introduction of lucrative "special contracts," Defense Ministry Spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin said on Ukrainian TV on Feb. 17.

The contracts, aimed at recruiting additional military personnel who are not subject to mobilization, provide a number of benefits, including a Hr 1 million ($24,000) annual salary, 0% interest mortgage rates, and free higher education.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry also said those who complete one year of service would be allowed to travel abroad. Currently, with a few exemptions, all men aged 18-60 are prohibited from travelling overseas while martial law is in place.

U.S. lawmakers and NATO allies have continuously urged Ukraine to lower its draft age from 25 to 18 to address manpower shortages. Currently, Ukrainian men aged 25 to 60 are subject to conscription.

U.S. President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said in January that Ukraine "could generate hundreds of thousands of new soldiers" if it lowered its conscription age to 18.

Kyiv has long opposed U.S. pressure to lower the draft age, with President Volodymyr Zelensky arguing it would harm Ukraine's future prospects.

The introduction of "special contracts" appears to be an attempt by Kyiv to bridge the gap with a compromise solution — entice young people to sign up voluntarily, boosting the armed forces' manpower, while avoiding expanding forced mobilization. A one-year contract option would likely appeal to those interested in contributing to the war effort for a limited period.

The Ukrainian military faces a critical manpower shortage, struggling to replenish infantry gaps left by heavy losses in battle-hardened brigades.

We asked young Ukrainians what would make them sign up for the armed forces
Ukraine faces a delicate balancing act — mobilizing enough people to fend off the immediate threat posed by Russia’s full-scale invasion, and preserving enough of the country’s youth to weather longer-term demographic concerns. On top of this, U.S. lawmakers and NATO allies are reportedly urging Uk…
The Kyiv IndependentAntonina Andriichuk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

11:25 PM

US envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine on Feb 19.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels on Feb. 17, U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg confirmed his travel plans, saying he would first head to Warsaw on the following day before taking a night train to Kyiv.
