Over 10,000 applications to join military submitted by young recruits following introduction of 'special contracts,' Defense Ministry says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military has received over 10,000 applications from volunteer recruits aged 18 to 24 following the introduction of lucrative "special contracts," Defense Ministry Spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin said on Ukrainian TV on Feb. 17.

The contracts, aimed at recruiting additional military personnel who are not subject to mobilization, provide a number of benefits, including a Hr 1 million ($24,000) annual salary, 0% interest mortgage rates, and free higher education.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry also said those who complete one year of service would be allowed to travel abroad. Currently, with a few exemptions, all men aged 18-60 are prohibited from travelling overseas while martial law is in place.

U.S. lawmakers and NATO allies have continuously urged Ukraine to lower its draft age from 25 to 18 to address manpower shortages. Currently, Ukrainian men aged 25 to 60 are subject to conscription.

U.S. President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said in January that Ukraine "could generate hundreds of thousands of new soldiers" if it lowered its conscription age to 18.

Kyiv has long opposed U.S. pressure to lower the draft age, with President Volodymyr Zelensky arguing it would harm Ukraine's future prospects.

The introduction of "special contracts" appears to be an attempt by Kyiv to bridge the gap with a compromise solution — entice young people to sign up voluntarily, boosting the armed forces' manpower, while avoiding expanding forced mobilization. A one-year contract option would likely appeal to those interested in contributing to the war effort for a limited period.

The Ukrainian military faces a critical manpower shortage, struggling to replenish infantry gaps left by heavy losses in battle-hardened brigades.