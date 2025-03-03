Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Canada, Sanctions, Sanctions against Russia, War
Edit post

Canada imposes new sanctions against Russia

by Sonya Bandouil March 3, 2025 2:18 AM 1 min read
The Canadian National Flag in Edmonton, Canada, on October 26, 2023. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada introduced new sanctions on March 2 against 10 Russian individuals and 21 entities, including paramilitary groups.

The sanctions were announced by the Office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following his participation the same day in the European leaders’ summit in London.

Canada’s new sanctions target leaders of post-Wagner paramilitary organizations, a senior Russian military official, and several groups operating in Ukraine and Africa, as well as entities involved in resource extraction within these networks.

"To date, Canada has imposed sanctions on over 3,000 individuals and entities complicit in Russia’s aggression – and we remain committed to working with our partners to increase economic pressure on Russia," the statement said. “Canada’s commitment to Ukraine is unwavering.”

The summit included leaders and senior representatives of 15 countries, invited by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss a path toward a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in the face of Russia’s war.

Zelensky arrived in London following his trip to the U.S. Ukraine's leader left Washington without signing the much-anticipated natural resources deal after a public spat with U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting shock and concerns about the future of U.S.-Ukraine ties.

Putin ally pushing for US, Russia restart of Nord Stream 2, FT reports
Matthias Warnig, who led Nord Stream 2’s parent company on behalf of Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom until 2023, is reportedly trying to establish contact with U.S. President Donald Trump’s team through American businessmen.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:03 PM
Video

Trump-Zelensky clash and US talks with Russia | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the shocking argument that took place in the Oval Office on Friday, in which U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a perceived lack of gratitude for American assistance to Ukraine.
4:42 PM

Zelensky meets Italy's Meloni at London summit.

"I had a productive meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy (Giorgia Meloni) to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.