Canada imposes new sanctions against Russia

Canada introduced new sanctions on March 2 against 10 Russian individuals and 21 entities, including paramilitary groups.

The sanctions were announced by the Office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following his participation the same day in the European leaders’ summit in London.

Canada’s new sanctions target leaders of post-Wagner paramilitary organizations, a senior Russian military official, and several groups operating in Ukraine and Africa, as well as entities involved in resource extraction within these networks.

"To date, Canada has imposed sanctions on over 3,000 individuals and entities complicit in Russia’s aggression – and we remain committed to working with our partners to increase economic pressure on Russia," the statement said. “Canada’s commitment to Ukraine is unwavering.”

The summit included leaders and senior representatives of 15 countries, invited by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss a path toward a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in the face of Russia’s war.

Zelensky arrived in London following his trip to the U.S. Ukraine's leader left Washington without signing the much-anticipated natural resources deal after a public spat with U.S. President Donald Trump, prompting shock and concerns about the future of U.S.-Ukraine ties.