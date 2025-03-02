Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, War, News Feed
Italy, UK can help mediate Zelensky-Trump dispute, Meloni says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2025 4:24 PM 2 min read
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) speaks to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni inside 10 Downing Street ahead of their bilateral meeting to discuss a wide range of issues, including migration, Ukraine, and European security, on March 2, 2025, in London, England. (Ben Whitley - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on March 2 that Italy and the U.K. could mediate between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump following their dispute on Feb. 28, adding that any continued division "will make us all weaker," the Telegraph reported.

With Washington’s role seen as crucial to any lasting peace in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have also reportedly sought to work behind the scenes to ease tensions between the two leaders.

"I think it is very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides. And I think on this, the U.K. and Italy can play an important role in bridge building," Meloni said upon arriving in London for the allied summit, as quoted by the Telegraph.

Italy's prime minister met Starmer at 10 Downing Street for a bilateral talk ahead of the summit to discuss Ukraine, migration, and other topics.

Prior to arriving in London, Zelenky was in Washington to sign a natural resources deal with the United States. His visit took a dramatic turn when a heated exchange with Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance led to his expulsion from the White House.

The clash erupted after Zelensky publicly stressed the need for security guarantees, citing Russia’s repeated violations of ceasefires before its full-scale invasion in 2022. Following the contentious meeting, Trump claimed that Zelensky was "not ready" for peace.

Starmer has invited leaders and senior representatives from 15 countries to discuss strategies for securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Meloni believes her close relationship with Trump can help reconcile his relationship with Zelensky, according to the Telegraph.

European leaders gather in London for Ukraine summit after White House fallout
French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and other top Western officials arrived for a London summit to discuss support for Kyiv, the Guardian reported on March 2.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

4:42 PM

Zelensky meets Italy's Meloni at London summit.

"I had a productive meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy (Giorgia Meloni) to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.
