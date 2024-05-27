Ukraine, Spain sign bilateral security agreement

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signed a bilateral security agreement between the two countries on May 27.

The signing ceremony in Spain and the subsequent press conference were published on the Presidential Office's social media.

The U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia have already signed bilateral agreements with Kyiv, and Ukraine is preparing more with six other countries.

The treaties are based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) countries last July and are designed to help Kyiv fend off Russian forces and deter future aggression.

Zelensky arrived in Spain earlier on May 27, announcing the plans to sign a bilateral deal later during the day.

During the press conference, Sanchez said that Spain will provide Ukraine with the support of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in 2024 and 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) by 2027.

This year's package will include air defense support to help Kyiv repel Russian aerial attacks, he added.

Earlier on May 27, the Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that the new military aid package would include over a dozen Patriot anti-aircraft missiles and 19 second-hand German-made Leopard 2A4s as well as other Spanish-made weapons.