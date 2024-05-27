Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Spain, Western aid, Security agreements
Edit post

Ukraine, Spain sign bilateral security agreement

by Martin Fornusek May 27, 2024 3:22 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) speaks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a state visit at Moncloa Palace on May 27, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signed a bilateral security agreement between the two countries on May 27.

The signing ceremony in Spain and the subsequent press conference were published on the Presidential Office's social media.

The U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada, the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia have already signed bilateral agreements with Kyiv, and Ukraine is preparing more with six other countries.

The treaties are based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) countries last July and are designed to help Kyiv fend off Russian forces and deter future aggression.

Zelensky arrived in Spain earlier on May 27, announcing the plans to sign a bilateral deal later during the day.

During the press conference, Sanchez said that Spain will provide Ukraine with the support of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in 2024 and 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) by 2027.

This year's package will include air defense support to help Kyiv repel Russian aerial attacks, he added.

Earlier on May 27, the Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that the new military aid package would include over a dozen Patriot anti-aircraft missiles and 19 second-hand German-made Leopard 2A4s as well as other Spanish-made weapons.

Zelensky arrives in Spain to sign bilateral security deal
The Presidential Office published a video of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s arrival. The president was welcomed by King Felipe VI and other senior Spanish officials.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:05 PM

Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia airport terminal.

A Russian attack on May 26 hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, said Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, in a comment for the Kyiv Independent on May 27.
1:54 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 26. No casualties were reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.