Ukraine calendar: Events to look out for this week

European leaders will hold an emergency summit in Paris on Feb. 17 to discuss security and Ukraine’s peace negotiation in the wake of the alarming (though not surprising) statements by US figures at the Munich Security Conference. The session will include leaders of the main European states, NATO, and the European Council and Commission. It remains unclear whether President Zelensky will be invited.

US President Donald Trump and his administration members’ comments on Ukraine in the past week have acted as a (incredibly belated) wake-up call for European leaders who now appear to be scrambling to maintain any relevance in the negotiations – and to define what a post-US security architecture on the continent could look like.

Trump’s special Ukraine-Russia envoy Keith Kellogg will visit Kyiv on Feb. 20. He was expected in Kyiv twice before, but never arrived. After meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Munich, he will head to Brussels then Kyiv, providing a fig leaf for the Trump administration’s dismissive stance on the European and Ukrainian roles in peace talks.



The main (previously planned) diplomatic event will be the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Johannesburg on Feb. 20-21, with South Africa hosting as the current G20 chair. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced via X, that he will not participate in the meeting (also, he may be in Saudi Arabia), following President Donald Trump’s recent threat to withdraw financial support from the country.



Relations between the U.S. and South Africa have sharply deteriorated since Trump’s inauguration on account of what the US government (especially South Africa-born Elon Musk) describes as “racist policies” – notably the land expropriation law – towards minority white Afrikaaners (whom they have offered refugee status in the US).



On Feb. 23, Germany will hold a snap election with Christian Merz’s conservative CDU/CSU leading in polls. The latter have signaled stronger backing for Ukraine, but would need a coalition, likely with Olaf Scholz’s SPD (which has been hesitant, wary of “escalation”; reports suggest this was driven by Scholz himself, though). The far-right and Ukraine-sceptic AfD is on the rise; in total, a third of votes could go to extremist (and anti-Ukraine) parties.



For Ukraine, Germany’s political instability raises concerns over future aid and military commitments. Although Berlin has allocated €37 bn in support, key weapons like Taurus missiles remain undelivered. The election will determine whether Germany steps into a leadership role or remains mostly reactive.



Meanwhile, speculation continues over potential government changes in Ukraine, particularly regarding Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Various sources suggest that his position may be at risk as of this week, amid an open anti-corruption probe and investigation of possible abuse of power.



